Unacceptable that during war Zelenskyy can dismiss generals without Zaluzhnyi's approval, Ukrainian MP says

It is unacceptable that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can dismiss generals without the approval of army Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, MP Roman Kostenko said in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 14.

"In my opinion, it is unacceptable that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief can do this during the war (dismiss generals - ed.) without the approval of the Commander-in-Chief," the MP said. Kostenko is the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

“The Supreme Commander-in-Chief is not a warfare specialist, he has his own specifics, his own profession,” Kostenko said. “But the commander-in-chief and the military are people who have been in the military since they were 18 or 17 years old – they know how it all works. And they know what kind of people are needed for certain positions.”

Kostenko added that "there is no need to tell everyone" if one of the army generals fails to perform his duties, but the Commander-in-Chief, the person who is being removed, the Minister of Defense, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and other generals must know about it.

"(This is) in order to understand that a person has failed, (and that) he or she is being demoted," the MP said.

“Or to a higher position, if they are being promoted. If any questions can be shared with the public, you can say so, but you don't have to come out and comment on every dismissal.”

Kostenko argues that the former commander of the Special Operations Forces, Viktor Khorenko, had spoken out about his dismissal because he was treated unfairly.

Khorenko served as the commander of the Special Operations Forces from July 25, 2022. Zelenskyy dismissed him on Nov. 3, appointing Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk in his place.

Khorenko claimed that he did not know the reasons for his dismissal and learned about it from the media. According to him, neither did the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, General Zaluzhnyi, know about the president's plans to reshuffle the staff of the SOF.

Commenting on Khorenko's dismissal, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that he was "needed in another area."

On Nov. 13, news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Umerov was preparing a motion to dismiss three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces Tetiana Ostashchenko, and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev.

The reasons for the possible dismissal of Tarnavskyi and Nayev are currently unknown. As for Ostashchenko, paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support of the Defense Forces insisted on her dismissal, according to UP sources.

The President's Office did not rule out possible staff rotations. President Zelenskyy's press secretary, Sergii Nykyforov, told reporters that if decisions are made, they will be announced on the official website of the head of state.

One of the UP's interlocutors said the issue of the dismissal of these commanders had been under consideration for several months.

On the same day, the press service of the Ministry of Defense stated on Facebook that, "the information published by several media outlets is not true."

The department said in a statement that it "does not comment on rumors or unverified information." The Defense Ministry also said that "everyone is working as usual" and that all decisions are coordinated with the General Staff.

