‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

The onetime Florida State University linebacker told his 12,000-plus Twitter followers that he was harassed while on a United Airlines flight Wednesday night to Miami.

He starts his thread by saying he was “just called the n-word!” on a plane.

“Add [sic] was harassed by a racist family! @united flight attendants just let it happen! Unacceptable!!”

After harassing and calling me racial slurs, the family tried to play the victim card, telling the officers I punched/attacked them which was a lie. The officer told me if it wasn’t for the witnesses I would’ve been taken to jail. @united this isn’t right & I’m not staying quite! pic.twitter.com/iAfrIM9dhY — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) March 18, 2021

In another Tweet, the 23-year-old posts a picture of two uniformed officers on board talking to Jackson on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

“After harassing and calling me racial slurs, the family tried to play the victim card, telling the officers I punched/attacked them which was a lie,” said his shocking post. “The officer told me if it wasn’t for the witnesses I would’ve been taken to jail.”

The athlete, who has been based in Texas, also Tweeted a screenshot of a text thanking a fellow passenger for the assist.

“I appreciate you so much, my man, this shows the discrimination,” said the message. “It was an incident involving two parties and they only come get me.”

“That is why I talked to them,” the witness replies. “It is wrong.”

“It’s crazy,” writes Jackson, who played for the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee from 2016 to 2019.

The Miami Herald reached out to United for comment but did not hear back Friday.

On Jackson’s Instagram Stories Thursday, he is seen shopping in Miami’s Design District so we know he was able to make it to his destination.

Bradenton Herald staff writer Jason Dill contributed to this report.