‘Unacceptable’: TikToker gets slammed for complaining about Kuala Lumpur International Airport in viral video

TikTok users have slammed a Greek travel vlogger after he complained about Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Andreas Tomazou uploaded a video about the airport on TikTok on Wednesday.

In the now-viral clip, which has garnered over 111,000 views, he complains about security at KLIA barring him from boarding his flight until he hands over his bottle of water that he purchased inside the airport.

"This is unacceptable from KUALA LUMPUR airport!" his video’s onscreen text says.

“I never see something like this in the world, guys, only at this airport. 51 countries and this is my first time that I see something like this,” Tomazou can be heard saying.

“What about if I don’t have money?” he continues. “How can I buy water from the airport. Six hours flight, how?”

In the caption of his TikTok post, Tomazou accused the airport of forcing its passengers to “buy water from the plane 3-4 times [more] than normal price!”

“Come on! This is water!” he concluded.

Tomazou’s post was received negatively by several TikTok users, some of whom are Malaysians.

In the video’s comment section, one user wrote, “Don’t have money to buy plain water and can go 51 country.”

“You come to my house, you need to follow the rules,” another user wrote.

Another TikTok user pointed out that KLIA’s liquids rule follows the same “3-1-1” rule of the Transportation Security Administration, which states that passengers can only "bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes... limited to 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item" in their carry-on bags.

"As recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), all passengers on international flights from both terminals in KLIA will be screened for liquids, aerosols or gels (LAGS) that may be used in improvised explosive devices," KLIA stated on its website.

Although Tomazou claims in his video that only KLIA has this rule, other airports also strictly follow the same rule, including several in Europe, Australia and the United States.

Featured Image via @andreas_tomazou_travel