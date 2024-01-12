Unaccompanied veteran burial scheduled

Jan. 12—KILLEEN — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Reginald A. Cooper at 11 a.m. sharp Jan. 18.

Born on Sept. 9, 1954, Mr. Cooper served from July 1973 to July 1974. Cooper received the National Defense Service Medal for his service to our nation.

Cooper is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Cooper will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.