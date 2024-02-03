Unaccompanied Veteran Burial set at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Feb. 2—KILLEEN — On Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11:00 a.m. sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Specialist 4 (SP4) Kenneth M. Tibbs Jr. Born on June 7, 1956, SP4 Tibbs served from May 1976 to October 1981.

SP4 Tibbs is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

SP4 Tibbs will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.