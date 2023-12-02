Unaccompanied veteran burial set at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Dec. 1—KILLEEN — At 11 a.m. sharp Dec. 7, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Seaman Apprentice (SA) David Alvin Briggs. Born on Sept. 7, 1946, SA Briggs served from October 1963 to June 1965.

SA Briggs is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend, a news release said.

SA Briggs will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.