Unadilla man arrested after sexual assaults

Mar. 7—The Otsego County sheriff said a Unadilla man was arrested Saturday, March 5, after a pair of sexual assaults.

According to a media release from Sheriff Richard Devlin, Felix J. Hartman, 33, was arrested after the investigation of incidents in Unadilla and Otego.

Devlin said an investigation revealed that Hartman entered a victim's residence in the town of Unadilla, claiming he was a member of a fire department. Once inside of the residence, the release said, Hartman attempted to sexually assault the victim and, in the process, the victim sustained an arm injury.

After Hartman left, the victim called a neighbor who contacted 911. The victim was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, where she received treatment for her injuries, She was released from the hospital the following day.

Several hours after the initial complaint, the release said, State Police received an additional sexual assault complaint in the town of Otego.

Investigators from both agencies worked together and Hartman "was developed as a suspect," the release said. Hartman was found by State Police at his home in Unadilla. He was turned over to sheriff's deputies, who charged him with felony counts of first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted rape; and misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, forcible touching, third-degree stalking, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

After deputies consulted with Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, the release said, Hartman was arraigned in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment on Sunday, March 6. He was sent to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. An order of protection was issued to a victim.

Devlin said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.