Unadilla man charged with drug, gun possession

Dec. 7—State Police said a Unadilla man was arrested Dec. 1, at the Walmart parking lot in Oneonta after he was found in possession of guns and illegal drugs.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska, troopers were called to the Walmart parking for a complaint. When they stopped the vehicle to talk to the driver, Shane Katalinas, 32, they realized his licensed had been revoked. Troopers also spotted a rifle in the vehicle and later found a loaded handgun. They also found suspected illegal drugs in Katalinas' possession.

Katalinas, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; failure to safely store firearms, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class U misdemeanor; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class U misdemeanor; and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.

He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to Oneonta Town Court at a later date.