A Unadilla man went missing. Two years later, a Chenango County man has been charged with murder.

Two years after the disappearance of a Unadilla man, a Chenango County resident was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a murder charge and allegedly concealing his body.

New York State Police arrested William D. Sabines Jr., 36, of Preston, for the homicide of 44-year-old Jesse L. Donlin, whose disappearance in September 2019 began as a missing-person investigation.

"The investigation ultimately led to the discovery that Sabines is responsible for the death of Donlin," state police said in a statement late Friday, adding numerous tips had been followed.

Sabines' arrest came after the Chenango County grand jury handed up an indictment, charging him with felony counts of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Troop C - Missing.. Jesse L. Donlin, age 44 of Unadilla. Last seen in Chenango County; has ties to this area, Utica, Syracuse and Binghamton. NYSP needs to locate and check his welfare. Call SP Sidney at (607)561-7400 if you know or have seen Jesse pic.twitter.com/GkySsrCS2Y — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 10, 2019

Investigators did not release a motive in the homicide, nor did they disclose late Friday how Donlin was believed to have been killed. Investigators also didn't say what led them to charge Sabines in connection with Donlin's death.

When state police announced in October 2019 they were looking into Donlin's disappearance, they said he had last been seen in the Oxford area in Chenango County but hadn't been heard from since. Initially, troopers had been working to check on his welfare.

Sabines was sent to the Chenango County jail with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond, to await his next court appearance. If convicted of the murder charge, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Law enforcement personnel who collaborated during the investigation included the state police Forensic Identification Unit, the Computer Crimes Unit, Underwater Recovery Team, as well as the state police Canine and Counter Terrorism units. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office and New York State Forest Rangers also provided assistance.

