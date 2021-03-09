In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all.

On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'"

Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect."

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?
7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver’s Advice To Meghan Markle About Royal Family Resurfaces Upon Oprah Winfrey Interview

    More than three years before the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Last Week Tonight‘s John Oliver predicted the controversy and emotional struggles that would surround with the newest royal couple. As social media users live-tweeted and meme-d the Sunday’s bombshell CBS interview, an old clip of Oliver offering advice to […]

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Watched by 11.3 Million in U.K.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by an average of 11.3 million people in the U.K., according to overnight figures posted on Tuesday by BARB. The interview aired on U.K. broadcaster ITV on Monday, where it aired in a 9 p.m. slot. At its peak, the CBS sit-down — which […]

  • Meghan Markle Reacts to Criticism of Her Requests for Privacy in Unaired Interview Moment

    Meghan Markle addressed the idea that she should've expected to "lose privacy" when she married Prince Harry in previously unaired clip from Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • Sell my house? The COVID debts of Latin Americans

    Sandra Contreras is wiping away tears outside a hospital in Lima, Peru.It's not just because her mother is inside, deeply sick with COVID. It's because to pay for the treatment she's become so desperate that she may need to sell her own house. And she's not the only one. Across Latin America, where healthcare systems and social safety nets are thin, many people are being forced to put up the cost of treatment of out of their own pocket - at astronomical cost. "I've pawned all my things. I've been left without work (...) I told my siblings, 'What do I care if we have to sell the house to save my mother? We're going to do it. That's my mother's house that she gave us."There are others literally camping outside the hospital such as Yoselin Marticorena, who says she doesn't have any money to her name any more, and that the hospital is going to disconnect her father from life a ventilator. She doesn't know what to do.The United Nations estimates that 22 million people in Latin America are being pushed into poverty because of the pandemic.In Paraguay, for example, where the healthcare system has effectively collapsed, sparking protests, only about one in five people have social security or healthcare coverage through their employers, and only about 7% pay for private care.The country does have free state-run healthcare but it's very limited.In Brazil, we met Cintia Melo, who is paying about $3,500 a month to care for her 87-year-old mother at home, including a ventilator and visits from health workers."There were absolutely no hospital beds (...) With the help of family members, nephews, children. We also had the help of friends, so it was a joint effort. There were a lot of people who also offered to help, who gave us oxygen. That was all very important for her recovery, to have mother back."Melo's mother is recovering but the costs haven't finished yet.The U.N. believes about half of the people living in Latin America have received some form of monetary help from their governments, to get through the crisis.

  • Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan's shocking interview: Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams, Oprah react

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview about royal life that had celebrities and media talking.

  • Prince Charles Has Very Specific Rules For How He Takes A Cup Of Tea

    Well, we all have Our Things. From Redbook

  • Late night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

    "Last night, Oprah sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a two-hour prime-time special," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "We learned quite a bit," mostly that "the royal family is just as messed up as everyone else's." He recreated "the last phone call between Harry and Prince Charles" before Charles (temporarily) stopped taking his son's calls. Along with the brutal revelations, the interview was "a big event" because Harry and pregnant Meghan "revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," Fallon joked. And "the ratings were so big, ABC just offered the couple their own weekly show called Royal-ish." Conan O'Brien imagined the queen and Prince Charles responding to the damning allegations — kind of — on their fictional podcast. But the damage to the royal family was too big for even Bob the Builder to repair, in The Late Show's estimation. Meghan and Harry told Oprah "their real in-law problems centered around their son, Archie, especially when the palace wanted to deny him a royal title and the accompanying security detail" at the same time someone in the royal family was expressing concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist," he deadpanned. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who brought up Archie's skin tone, so Colbert played whodunit: "It's not the queen or Prince Philip, so that narrows it down to ... everyone else at the palace. It could be Charles, could be Camilla, could be the corgis — they're a bunch of bitches." "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry — no offense." Prince Harry "said racism was a big part of their decision to leave — which, you know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," he added. "It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese." "Harry made a number of startling accusations," Kimmel said. "The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen & Dominic West Among Cast For Steven Knight’s BBC Series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

    The BBC has announced the cast for SAS: Rogue Heroes, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s dramatized account of how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed in the darkest days of World War Two. Connor Swindells (Sex Education) will play David Stirling, with Jack O’Connell (The North Water) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) […]

  • The Crown creator on why they'll never cover Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Don't expect an Oprah Winfrey to be cast any time soon

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence after storming off Good Morning Britain set like a ‘snowflake’

    Morgan was branded a ‘snowflake’ and ‘spoiled brat’ for his actions this morning 9 March

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share new family photo after revealing they're expecting a baby girl

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting a baby girl during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Strict Rules Celebrities Have to Follow When Meeting the Royals

    Yes, even Clooney. From Redbook

  • Meghan Markle says she was told she couldn't get help despite having suicidal thoughts, but royals have seen therapists before

    Prince Harry and Princess Diana both opened up about getting mental health treatment in the past, and Prince William has supported the cause.

  • Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

    On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black. On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it. Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021 "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her." After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Makes Adorable Cameo During Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey featured a sweet clip of their son Archie Harrison playing on the beach with his family. Scroll to see the sweet moment.

  • Meghan's candor on race and mental health hits home for Black women, experts say

    "No level of privilege or resources is going to kind of add as a buffer from protecting you from those things."

  • Harry and Meghan's allegations are damaging, experts say. And they may have a lasting impact.

    “It’s a tragedy, but tragedies can be turned around to foster unity," one expert on race relations said.

  • Piers Morgan slammed by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard over Royal Family racism claims

    The 'Good Morning Britain' host had some tough questions to answer from his guests.

  • ITV Chief Believes Meghan Markle’s Mental Health Revelations, Programming Head Talking to Piers Morgan

    ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has revealed that she completely believes Meghan Markle’s statements about mental health, which is at odds with ITV presenter Piers Morgan’s views on the matter. Outspoken presenter Morgan, co-host of ITV’s breakfast program “Good Morning Britain,” suggested that he did not believe Markle’s statements during the Monday edition of the […]

  • From Florida to 'Frisco', Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.