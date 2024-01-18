Unanimous vote of ‘no confidence’ on Anthony’s Mayor Murillo

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The City of Anthony’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously on a vote of “no confidence” regarding Mayor Diana Murillo’s administration.

The meeting was held Wednesday evening, Jan. 17 at Anthony’s City Hall where many residents were present to witness the meeting, as well as to voice their concerns.

“We did have a lot of residents show up, which was unexpected because with the previous board, no residents would show up. This was the first meeting where the city hall was filled,” said Anthony, NM Mayor Pro Tem.

Tensions amongst members of the Board of Trustees (BOT), and grievances from residents had been escalating for months.

Last year, Murillo filed a civil lawsuit against Holguin to have him removed from the board, after the pair had multiple disagreements. Murillo also removed public comment from the BOT meetings, after discussions with residents became more heated.

Months later, 15 residents filed a lawsuit against Murillo for removing public comment, and also cited the misuse of public funds. Holguin and residents also said Murillo went as far as retaliating against residents who would voice their concern.

Holguin said his priority was bringing back public comment to the meetings this year, and said the turnout was a reflection of that.

Most of the residents present at the meeting were seemingly satisfied with the outcome. Genaro Soriano, an Anthony resident, spoke about what he hopes comes next.

“I think that this vote of no confidence speaks loudly. And I do believe that hopefully we can get a recall going. But that’s up to the residents. If the residents are moved then hopefully, we can get a recall,” said Soriano.

With the vote having passed unanimously, residents shifted to discussing the potential of a recall of the mayor. Holguin said his focus was on holding Murillo accountable today and will continue working with her while she serves, but acknowledged that with the lawsuit against her that could be a possibility.

“This vote of no confidence echoes what the community wants. And this community wants a new mayor,” said Holguin.

