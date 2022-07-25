Unanswered question after Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy’s death; What we are looking into

There have been several unanswered questions surrounding what lead up to the death of 15-year veteran Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to a man who claimed to be the shooter’s brother. The man said he was under the impression that his brother shot a woman at his residence in the mobile home park.

During a press conference, Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said according to a 911 call, an unidentified female was breaking into the residence and had also possibly fired shots inside.

We’ve asked the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) for clarification on the events that led up to the shooting. In addition, we are working to learn the official condition of the shooter, as well.

We are also asking the Clark County Coroner’s office if there were other people who died inside the mobile home.



















