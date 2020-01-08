These are the unanswered questions about the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran that killed 176 people

Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency)

Many questions remain about the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane in Iran on Wednesday, a crash that killed all 176 on board.

The exact timeline of the crash is yet to emerge, and most victims are yet to be identified.

Most speculation is about the cause of the crash, which happened as Iran directed missile strikes on Iraqi bases that housed US troops.

Iranian authorities are distancing themselves from the idea that the plane was shot down, though the airline is defending the quality of the jet and its crew.

It is also unclear what role the US and Boeing, the American manufacturer of the plane, will play in the investigations amid the high tensions between the US and Iran.

All 176 people on board were killed when a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in Iran early on Wednesday morning.

Authorities in Iran and Ukraine, as well as at the airline, have offered statements and press conferences, but a number of key unanswered questions are still swirling.

Investigations have kicked off amid rampant speculation that current political tensions between the US and Iran could have contributed to the plane crash.

Information about who was on the passenger jet — Flight PS 752 — and what happened before the crash remain lacking.

Here are the unanswered questions.

What happened on the flight?

A complete timeline of the flight is yet to emerge.

We know that the plane took off at 6:12 a.m. local time on Wednesday and lost contact about two minutes later.

But we don't know exactly what time it crashed — just that it was only in the air for a few minutes, based on flight-tracking software, and that the debris was found about six miles from the airport from where it took off.

Authorities also said the plane burst into flames shortly after takeoff, but whether the plane was already on fire before it crashed to the ground is not yet clear.

A video shared by the partially state-run Iranian Students' News Agency appears to show the plane on fire in the air before hitting the ground and filling the sky with flames, but the video's content and connection to this crash has not yet been verified.

Who was killed?

Ukraine's foreign minister said that the victims mostly came from Iran and Canada.

Vadym Prystaiko said the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians, as well as 11 Swedish citizens, four Afghan citizens, three UK citizens, and three German citizens. Nine of those on board were crew members.

But he did not identify the victims.

Sky News identified the three UK citizens on board, while the airline identified the pilots as Volodymyr Gaponenko, Alexei Naumkin, and Sergey Khomenko. All had a minimum of 7,600 hours on Boeing 737 planes. Vice also identified some Canadian victims.

Ukraine International Airlines said it will post the passenger list on its website "after final confirmation of their presence on board of the aircraft."

Was the plane shot down?

Some aviation experts have argued that the plane was likely shot down; others have said it was too early to speculate about the cause.

But the idea that the plane was deliberately downed, including shot down by a missile, is speculation at the moment, and its account is contradicted by authorities.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned against "speculation or unchecked theories regarding the catastrophe" until official investigations were done. He said, "Our priority is to establish the truth and those responsible for this terrible catastrophe."