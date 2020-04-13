Unapproved online lenders solicit borrowers for billions in small business loans

As the government's small business lending program struggles to find its footing, many online and alternative lenders say they're filling the void, offering to help merchants tap into federal funding designed to ease the economic pain caused by coronavirus.

But because most of these lenders are not yet approved to handle Small Business Administration (SBA) loans directly, some experts fear that merchants may be targeted by unregulated lenders and wind up with loans costing far more than the 1 percent, two-year deal the government is backing.

"I’m already seeing an uptick in how many predatory lenders are using this language to get small business people to borrow online," said Renee Johnson, senior government affairs manager at Main Street Alliance, a small business advocacy group. "They talk about it like they are part of the SBA program but they are not."

Online lenders, often known as financial technology firms or "fintechs," have flooded the small business loan market in recent years. They face fewer regulatory restrictions than banks and say they can turn around loan applications more quickly, getting help to small businesses fast.

Also known as "nonbank lenders," they differ from traditional banks. Most are funded not by customer deposits, but by hedge funds and institutional investors. They aim to be more technologically nimble and take on risks and customers that big banks shun.

But the lack of regulatory oversight in this arena has allowed some alternative finance companies to charge sky-high interest rates on their non-SBA loans, ranging from 60 percent to a high of 400 percent, according to congressional testimony. That raises concerns about how customers seeking SBA loans will be handled, or if they could be subject to future marketing for the lenders' other high-interest rate products.

Online lenders and fintech firms have been lobbying hard to become authorized SBA lenders and on Thursday, the Treasury opened that door, publishing a form these companies can use to apply for approval. On Friday PayPal Holdings and Intuit QuickBooks Capital became among the first nonbank lenders to gain approval to participate in the program.

"Tech companies have been trying for years to get access to banking charters while avoiding the requirements that protect consumers and keep our financial system safe and sound," said Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. "It's especially egregious that they are taking advantage of a global health crisis to continue pressing for an unfair advantage over community banks."

Even before coronavirus hammered the U.S. economy, small businesses faced high hurdles in securing loans from traditional banks, and alternative arrangements with unregulated lenders were yielding stratospheric effective interest rates and aggressive collection tactics that imperiled small merchants, as reported by NBC News.

Since the 2008 recession, small businesses that need cash have increasingly relied on online lenders and merchant cash advance companies that agree to lend based on a merchant's future receipts.

Such lenders accounted for up to one-third of all small business loans in 2018, according to the Federal Reserve's latest Small Business Credit Survey. Online lenders provided a combined $10 billion in funding to small businesses last year, according to Kabbage Inc., one of the larger platforms in the arena. The usual model for a firm like Kabbage is to connect a borrower and a lender and collect a fee for the service, rather than lend money directly.

$349 billion to help small businesses

Recognizing that many small businesses were being hurt by coronavirus, Congress passed a law on March 27 providing federal backing for $349 billion in low-cost SBA loans to companies with fewer than 500 employees. The loans can be forgiven if certain guidelines are met and can only be provided by lenders approved by the SBA.