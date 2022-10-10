Unarmed man shot with AR-15 rifle, police say

Oct. 10—EBENSBURG — A Northern Cambria man was jailed Sunday, accused of shooting an unarmed man with an AR-15 rifle after the man refused to leave his property during a dispute in Barr Township, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Robert James Spears, 20, of the 100 block of Herk Kline Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man showed up at a residence at 2:45 p.m. to speak with a woman about an incident that happened a few days earlier that involved a weapon.

Police say Spears came out of the residence and told the man to leave, but the man refused.

Spears then retrieved a Diamondback semi-automatic AR-15 .223 caliber rifle from his vehicle and allegedly fired two rounds, striking the man in the lower torso, the affidavit said.

Spears told troopers that the other man was not armed and made no threats.

The victim's condition was not available.

Spears was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000.

