Unarmed man shot by neighbor as he leaves Airbnb to buy groceries, CA officials say

A 66-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of an unarmed man who was leaving his Airbnb rental to buy groceries, California prosecutors said.

As the 21-year-old Black man was crossing the street on Oct. 2, he saw a white San Jose homeowner, Mark Waters, “quickly approach him while holding a black handgun,” according to a Dec. 9 news release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The man tried to run but was shot “while his back was turned” in an “unprovoked attack,” resulting in a serious leg injury, prosecutors said.

“Everyone should be safe walking to the store,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the release. “We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this county.”

Waters’ attorney, Jose Garza Badillo, said he had no comment on his client’s charges in an email to McClatchy News on Dec. 9.

After arriving, police provided medical aid to the man, as well as got “video footage of the shooting from a nearby neighbor,” prosecutors said.

Upon searching Waters’ home, police found multiple firearms, according to prosecutors. He was arrested and booked into jail.

“Law enforcement is investigating potential hate crime allegations,” the release said.

Waters has been charged with “felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm,” prosecutors said.

Waters, who could face prison time if convicted, is expected to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12.

