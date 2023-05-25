Unarmed Russian general storms empty street in Belgorod Oblast – video

The soldiers surrounding Lapin could not understand what was going on

The challenge for Kremlin propagandists, however, was that by the time Lapin arrived at the Grayvoron checkpoint in Belgorod Oblast, previously seized by the Freedom of Russia Legion, there were no opponents to be found.

Read also: ‘War will endure until Putin’s hanged body decorates the walls of the Kremlin’ – Russian Volunteer Corps

Undeterred, Lapin "fearlessly" decided to “storm” an empty street without any weapons.

He began by waving his hands at an approaching Russian IFV, before orderring his subordinates to launch some sort of attack.

"For the Motherland!" shouted the Russian general, while the surrounding soldiers tried to understand what was happening.

Read also: Long way to go before victory, says Zaluzhnyi

Needless to say, in the end, Lapin was triumphant, achieving a victory over common sense.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine