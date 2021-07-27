Unattended boy, 4, shoots self in head

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Jul. 27—HIGH POINT — A 4-year-old boy left alone in one room while his mother and others drank and smoked pot in another room found a gun and accidentally killed himself Sunday night, police said.

Homeowner Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, 30, and several other adults, including the boy's mother, Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point, were at Gibson-Harris' house in the 800 block of Worth Street in southeast High Point shortly before 10 p.m. having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, the High Point Police Department said.

The 4-year-old was left unattended in the living room, where he found a firearm under a couch cushion and shot himself in the head, police said.

After police arrived, the boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and found two additional firearms, multiple firearm accessories, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine, police said.

Gibson-Harris was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances. She was confined to the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $25,000 secured.

Fagan was charged with felony child abuse. She was confined to the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $50,000 secured.

High Point Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida mom pleads not guilty in death of daughters found in canal

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tinessa Hogan, who faces two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of daughters Destiny, 9, and Daysha, 7, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hogan, 36, didn’t appear in court Tuesday. Her attorney, Erin Veit, entered the plea on her behalf. Hogan is being held at the Broward Jail, where she’s been since her July 14 arrest. Veit had no comment after the ...

  • Woman, 18, killed in shoot-out in California cinema screening Forever Purge

    A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

  • Daily Crunch: No-code startup Bubble pops with $100 million Series A round

    Today is a good day not only because the U.S. women’s national soccer team is heading to the Olympics quarter finals (shoutout Gotham’s Carli Lloyd!), but also because Danny Crichton just published an incredibly interesting EC-1 digging into RapidSOS. Natasha Mascarenhas dug into the edtech market, asking investors where they planned to invest in the future. Africa’s burgeoning startup ecosystem: TechCrunch’s long-running dive into the Q2 venture capital market is coming to a close this week, but not before we investigated the African startup market, a growing space that is attracting more and more investor and media attention.

  • ACLU defending New Jersey woman fined for 'F*** Biden' signs

    Two New Jersey residents who were previously ordered to remove anti-Joe Biden signage from their property will be represented by a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, according to court filings from Saturday.

  • White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

    The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask — a potentially major shift in policy that reflects growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant. The possible vaccine mandate for federal employees — regardless of the rate of transmission in their area — is one option under consideration by the Biden administration, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that have yet to be made public. The White House is expected to announce its final decision after completing a policy review this week.

  • Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more

    During emotional, tense and sometimes angry testimony Tuesday, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against a mob of Donald Trump's supporters. “I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” said Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the first hearing of the new House investigation into the insurrection. The Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's win, came after then-President Trump held a rally in Washington where he urged his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

  • ‘Top Gear’ Host Richard Hammond Is Selling Rare Cars and Bikes From His Private Collection

    The star's prized collection will go under the gavel on Sunday, August 1, with proceeds helping to fund his new classic car restoration business.

  • Brussels pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol

    The European Commission has paused legal action against the UK for allegedly breaching the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Brexit minister Lord Frost has demanded that significant changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the deal he negotiated, as he said "we cannot go on as we are". He called for a "standstill" period, preserving the current grace periods and suspending legal action taken by the EU against the UK while changes are negotiated. A European Commission

  • Missouri woman pleads not guilty in friend's stabbing death

    Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria, in 2011. Prosecutors contend Hupp killed Faria four days after persuading her to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp. Hupp declined to respond to reporters’ questions as she was led out of the courthouse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

  • D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone calls deniers of Jan. 6 insurrection 'disgraceful'

    During congressional testimony Tuesday, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone denounced members of Congress who have downplayed and denied the events of Jan. 6.

  • Making sense of conservatives’ sudden vaccine endorsements

    A number of prominent GOP lawmakers and right-wing media figures turned heads last week by making strong statements in support of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Home Depot deploys Bluetooth to combat organized retail crime, by preventing stolen items from working

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.