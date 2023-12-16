Unattended death reported in Wythe County

Dec. 16—By GREG JORDAN

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating an unattended death that was reported Friday morning in Wythe County.

At approximately 7:27 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a report of a body alongside Route 11/Lee Highway, around a half-mile from where Exit 67 on Interstate 81 intersects with Route 1, according to Matthew Demlein, public relations manager for the state police.

State police is in the process of confirming the individual's identity and the circumstances related to the individual's death, Demlein said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

