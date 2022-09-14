Unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center

Sep. 14—An investigation is underway in the death of Arnold Candelaria at the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

Roosevelt County manager Amber Hamilton said in a news release Candelaria was found unresponsive at the center after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency services were called for and they arrived on the scene. Before emergency services arrived Detention personnel and an on-site medical provider attempted Life-saving measures with no success.

Deputies with the Roosevelt County sheriff's department arrived at the detention center and began an investigation into Candelaria's death.

Hamilton said Candelaria was booked into the detention center Tuesday after 11 a.m.

Candelaria had been brought to the facility by an officer with the state probation and parole office.

Hamilton said Candelaria was brought to the detention center pending charges for a probation violation in relation to an original charge of voluntary manslaughter, firearms/destructive devices by a felon and other charges.

Hamilton said no further information is available for release at this time.

