Unattended fire catches tires on fire and other reports

Sep. 18—Dispatchers received a report of an unattended fire that caught approximately 40 to 50 tires and other items on fire at 4:13 p.m. Thursday at 86155 225th St.in Oakland.

1 held on possession of meth, stolen firearm

Deputies held Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28, on possession of meth and a stolen firearm after a traffic stop at 6:18 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Clark Street and S. Newton Avenue.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

1 arrested on warrants, possession

Deputies arrested Todd Alan Rietveld, 62, on warrants and fifth-degree possession at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at 209 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Damage reported

Deputies received a report at 6:23 p.m. Thursday of a shed door handle that was twisted completely off at 73233 Surrey Road in Albert Lea.

Criminal damage to a motorcycle was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday at 112 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Break-in reported

Deputies received a report at 7:27 a.m. Thursday of a break-in to a building at 22506 740th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

A 200-pound anvil was reported missing at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday at 77747 209th St. in Albert Lea.

Police cited Sylvia Garcia Guy, 64, for theft at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a theft of a purse at 106 W. Clark St.

A phone with a leather case was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred either at Walmart or the laundromat.

A breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger were reported stolen at 12:16 p.m. Thursday at 1210 E. Main St.

Vehicle rummaged through

Albert Lea police received a report at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 643 E. Seventh St. Credit cards and other identifying information was taken.

3 juveniles cited at high school

Police cited a juvenile for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Story continues

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:53 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday at 810 Happy Trails Lane.

Theft by fraud was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1912 Bridge Ave. Someone reportedly tried opening two accounts under the caller's name.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 1771 Eagle View Circle.

1 arrested for possession, driving after revocation

Police arrested Dylan Anthony Villarreal, 30, for fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at East Third Street and South Newton Avenue.

Mailbox reported damaged

A mailbox was reported hit overnight at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at 609 Hills Lane.

1 injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Eastgate Road. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered a leg injury.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sam Allen Stout, 24, and Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 33, on Mower County warrants after a traffic stop at 5:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection off East Tenth Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Vehicles shot by paintballs

Vehicles were reported shot by a paintball gun at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at 1011 Hammer Road. They were also egged and had maple syrup on them.