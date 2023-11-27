Unattended turkey fryer starts raging house fire with family inside, NC officials say

A North Carolina home went up in flames after a turkey fryer was left unattended in the middle of the night, firefighters said.

The Burlington Fire Department received a report of a raging house fire at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to a news release. Firefighters arrived in about 2 minutes to search the house for anyone inside.

Everyone was evacuated from the burning home, officials said, so firefighters began to put out the flames. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a dog, which was rescued, inside the home, according to the release. The family cat also escaped the fire, officials said.

Putting out the fire took about 30 minutes, officials said. While conducting its investigation, the department said it determined a turkey fryer was left alone for “an extended period of time.”

Damages totaled around $200,000, though officials said that one room was “virtually undamaged by heat and smoke” because the door was closed.

The fire department warned people to remain “extra vigilant” during the holiday season to avoid dangerous situations such as the house fire caused by a turkey fryer.

Thanksgiving is reported to have three times more house fires caused by cooking than the U.S. daily average, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Christmas and Christmas Eve rank as the next highest days in the year for cooking-related home fires, the association said.

In 2021, there were more than 1,100 home fires related to cooking reported to fire departments across the country, according to the association.

Among recommendations for frying a turkey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests that the fryer is used at least 10 feet away from a home. It also warns against using a partially frozen turkey, as it can cause a grease fire, FEMA said.

Electric or air fryers can be safer alternatives to using a turkey fryer, according to FEMA.

Burlington is about 55 miles northwest of Raleigh.

