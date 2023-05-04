Unauthorized man electrocuted at Federal #2 Mine

May 3—Emergency crews from Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Mon EMS and Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department were called to Federal #2 Mine in Fairview late Wednesday morning for reports of a possible electrocution incident at the site.

Once on scene, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department began an investigation and found that "an adult male appeared to have been electrocuted then fell approximately 20 feet, " according to a press release authorized by Sheriff Perry Palmer.

The unidentified male is not believed to be an employee of the mine nor authorized to be working in the area where he was found, the release stated.

Initial reports of the incident heard over the emergency radio indicated the man may have been attempting to steal wiring from the mine, however the sheriff's department could not confirm the man's intentions for being in the mine Wednesday afternoon as the investigation continues.

The man was transported from the scene to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital by Mon EMS. The initial emergency radio reports suggested the man may have suffered burns and bone fractures, but the extent of his injuries and condition was not known in time for this report.

Additional details are currently unavailable as the sheriff's department continues their investigation.