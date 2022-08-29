Unauthorized man talking to child on school property in Sioux Falls, school district says

The Sioux Falls School District sent out an email alerting parents a man was reported to police after he was found talking to a child in an undisclosed Sioux Falls school on Monday.

"We have been working with our partners at the Sioux Falls Police Department following the report of a unauthorized man talking to a child on school property," read the email from the school district.

As of 2:20 p.m. Monday the man has been located and police are handling the matter. There is no known concern at this time, according to a follow up message to parents from the school district.

A staff member at the school intervened and the man left during the initial incident. The same man was also reported at a private school several miles away, according to the first email.

A spokesperson for the school district told the Argus Leader all questions regarding the unauthorized man should be directed at police.

Schools and staff were notified, but there were no changes in daily operations, according to the spokesperson.

The SFPD was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

