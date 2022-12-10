‘Unauthorized’ R. Kelly album, ‘I Admit It,’ pulled from streaming platforms shortly after release

A new R. Kelly album released early Friday morning while the disgraced R&B star serves prison time was quickly yanked off of streaming platforms.

“I Admit It” featured such song titles as “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love” and “Good Ole Days,” and was initially uploaded by Universal Music Group-owned distributor Ingrooves, TMZ reported. But by midafternoon the opus was removed from major services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

It was unclear how the 13-track project ended up on streaming platforms, but a representative for Sony’s Legacy Recordings said the company was not involved, according to Billboard.

“It’s an unauthorized release of music. It’s stolen music,” Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

R. Kelly, 55, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York on June 29. Kelly was also convicted of several child pornography charges on Sept. 14 in his hometown of Chicago.

