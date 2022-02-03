Unbanked’s ‘Bankers NFT’ release offers 20% more yield

US-based fintech company Unbanked has commissioned a collection of 10,000 unique digital collectibles dubbed ‘The Bankers’ on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to its CEO, Ian Kane, “the project goes far beyond where well-known NFTs like Bored Apes and Crypto Punks have dared to go”.

“The Bankers NFT gives holders free access to Unbanked’s upcoming lending and borrowing protocol, as well as 20% more profit when using the company’s Unbanked Yield product,” he said.

Kane added the release will help the company to build “something that has practical functionality in the real world for our customers who are interested in crypto, DeFi, and great financial control”.

Bankers NFT was created by the NFT artist Antoine Mingo, and Kane told Coin Rivet that “except the possibility to earn 20% more, there are other benefits of getting on our NFT drop such as ownership of the exclusive IP rights, free NFT lending and borrowing access on the UNBNK protocol for life and many more”.

Kane added the mission was to partner with some different correspondent banks to offer FDIC free checking accounts to allow people to get into crypto.

“So now we’ve covered the off-ramp of people spending digital assets and the on-ramp of people buying digital assets,” he said.