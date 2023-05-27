The unbearable cost of economic amnesia

A view of the Palace of Westminster on a cloudy day

With annual food inflation stuck at a staggering 19 per cent, a family barbecue to make the most of the bank holiday sunshine won’t come cheap this year. Yet, if you want to see something more alarming than the cost of living crisis itself, just look at the government response.

Not so long ago, Britain’s leaders would have understood how to climb free of our current low-growth, high-inflation malaise. Take seriously the power of incentives and fight the urge to regulate everything in sight. Control the money and credit supply and grasp the role of monetary policy in keeping inflation (of assets as well as goods) in check. Release entrepreneurial energy and investment by cutting taxes, and allow much more house-building. Resist the temptation to plan the nation’s industrial policy or shake down unpopular companies for extra revenue.

These are not obvious answers, and often require counter-intuitive thinking, but they work. Our elites – Labour and Conservative alike – learned that the hard way, after the disastrous experiments of the 1960s and 1970s. In the late 1970s, an intellectual renaissance began, spearheaded by Margaret Thatcher. For almost two decades, a new appreciation for market liberalism gained ground across the top of British society. The country thrived.

The election of Tony Blair at first seemed to show that both parties had learned these vital economic lessons. Yet we can now see that the late 1990s began a slow slide, tweak by tweak, back towards the old, interventionist policies of managed decline.

A quarter of a century later, today’s politicians, and the entire expert class around them, appear to have forgotten everything they once knew. Take the current, supposedly “sensible” or “centrist” decision to hike the energy windfall tax (itself a gross misunderstanding) by 10 percentage points. This policy’s reckless disregard for incentives has had entirely predictable consequences. Faced with an overall tax rate of 75 per cent, nine in 10 North Sea oil and gas producers reduced capital investment and cut production, according to some estimates. Even worse, it now seems that our experts imagine the answer to rising prices lies not in the hands of the Bank of England but in asking shops not to raise them, a policy that no serious economic theorist of any school would ever advocate.

In the face of every problem, it seems our elites have only one answer: more rules, more tax, more government control. When one intervention fails to work, they try to fix it with another. It is a bitter demonstration that progress is never secure. Tragically, the hard work must now begin again, to relearn the lessons that have been lost.

