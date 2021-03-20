Unbearable pain: How bear spray became a prized weapon for violent protesters

Rich Schapiro
·7 min read

Melissa Lewis, an independent journalist from Oregon, was documenting a far-right rally in Portland last August when she says a man rushed up and sprayed her with bear mace. The chemical seeped into her eyes and inside her ear canal, causing excruciating pain that sent her to the emergency room.

"It took three shots of fentanyl to get me to a place where I wasn’t screaming,” Lewis said.

Bear spray has been used as a weapon by civilians in a number of high-profile incidents in recent months.

The chemical irritant, which is similar to pepper spray but more potent, has been deployed by right-wing and left-wing protesters against one another and police in the Pacific Northwest. In Staten Island, New York, police say a man used it to incapacitate deli clerks in a series of robberies last December. And at least three people who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are accused of spraying police officers with bear repellent.

Image: Protest in Portland, Oregon (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images file)
Image: Protest in Portland, Oregon (Paula Bronstein / Getty Images file)

Two of the suspects were charged last week with using bear spray against Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died. It’s still not clear if the chemical caused or contributed to Sicknick’s death, but the incident has raised concerns about its escalating use in violent protests.

“This is not your average can of pepper spray,” said Dr. Rohini Haar, an emergency room physician in Oakland, California, and a medical advisor for the nonprofit Physicians for Human Rights.

“It’s being used as a weapon, and we need to treat it as such.”

Bear spray was developed in the 1980s after a spate of fatal bear attacks against people. It uses the same active ingredient as pepper spray — capsaicin, a chemical component of chili peppers — but at levels that can make it twice as powerful. And unlike pepper spray canisters, which shoot out a narrow stream, the larger bear mace bottles unleash a powerful and expanding cloud of chemical irritants designed to extend more than 30 feet and linger in the air.

“It creates a cone of the material so you have a good chance to hit the bear,” said Chris Servheen, a Montana-based wildlife biologist who served for 35 years as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's national grizzly bear recovery coordinator.

But those same qualities also make it more dangerous when used against humans, experts say.

Few large-scale studies have been conducted on the health impacts of chemical irritants like pepper spray or tear gas. A 2017 review of the available documentation found that chemical irritants were rarely fatal and the vast majority of reported injuries were minor, but pepper spray and tear gas “can cause significant injuries as well as permanent disabilities.”

Haar, who led the study, said the more serious injuries involve respiratory problems among people with pre-existing conditions as well as chemical burns and other damage to the eyes.

“It’s basically like a hot acid in your eye,” said Haar, who is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley. “These things are about 10,000 times more powerful than a store-bought habanero or your average jalapeño pepper.”

A member of the Proud Boys sprays a police officer with a chemical agent in downtown Washington as the group clashed continuously with counter-protesters on the evening of the second Million MAGA March in on Dec. 12, 2020. (Craig Hudson / The Washington Post via Getty Images file)
A member of the Proud Boys sprays a police officer with a chemical agent in downtown Washington as the group clashed continuously with counter-protesters on the evening of the second Million MAGA March in on Dec. 12, 2020. (Craig Hudson / The Washington Post via Getty Images file)

Unlike tear gas, pepper spray and bear mace are oil-based irritants, making them more difficult and more painful to wash off one’s body. Haar also said the faster the spray shoots out of the bottle the greater the chance for more serious injuries — another reason bear spray can be more dangerous than pepper spray when used against humans.

“Bear spray is ejected at a much higher speed because it goes so much farther,” she said.

The products are sold across the country, at niche outdoors retailers and major retailers.

Certain states, like New York, regulate the sale of capsaicin-based sprays, permitting it to be sold only in small quantities.

Matt Rothamel, owner of Blue Line Sports in Saranac Lake, New York, said it’s not uncommon for customers to ask about bear spray, which only comes in larger containers, but he only sells it to people licensed to carry it such as state wildlife personnel.

“I don’t even mention that we carry it and it’s not displayed on our shelves, but people ask for it,” Rothamel said.

Still, the product remains widely available and easy to obtain — even for people who live miles away from bear country.

New York prosecutors say Robert Summa, of Staten Island, sprayed bear mace in the face of workers during three separate bodega robberies from Dec. 8 to Dec. 31.

He was arrested after the New York Police Department released a surveillance video showing the moment the masked suspect unleashed the spray. Summa told investigators he “got the mace from Montana,” court documents say.

Image: A man sprays bear spray during a robbery in Staten Island on Dec. 8, 2020. (NYPD)
Image: A man sprays bear spray during a robbery in Staten Island on Dec. 8, 2020. (NYPD)

He has pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault charges. Summa’s lawyer, John Murphy, declined to comment.

The victim seen in the video was so traumatized by the incident that he stopped working at the store.

“He’s OK, but he’s scared,” said Ali Razza, manager of Forest Superette and Bagels.

Bear spray became a common sight at protests in Oregon and Washington state last year.

In Salem, Oregon, right-wing protesters angry over Covid-19 restrictions used bear spray against police while forcing their way into the state Capitol on Dec. 21, authorities said.

The officers “had protective gear on and they were able to work through it, but I know there were reports of tingling and odd sensations for hours after the event,” said Salem Police Lt. Trevon Upkes.

Upkes said the use of bear mace as a weapon came about as part of what he called an “arms race” among protesters and counterprotesters. “It’s a way of having some kind of offensive capability that won’t get you into trouble just for possessing it,” Upkes said.

Servheen, the Montana biologist and bear expert, said he fears the increased misuse of the sprays will lead to calls to ban the products, which he says would be terrible for bears. The spray irritates the bear's eyes, throat and nasal passageway, momentarily disabling it but causing no lasting effects.

“We would hate to see bear spray go away because it’s a very positive thing for bears,” Servheen said. “You can deter them without killing them. Unlike using something like a gun, they can walk away and go on with their business.”

David Nance, the chief executive officer of the SABRE personal security company, a major manufacturer of bear spray, said: "Bear spray should only be used to defend against a bear attack. The label states not to use on humans."

Melissa Lewis, the journalist who was sprayed at a Portland protest last August, said she has also been hit with pepper spray in the past but it’s nothing like the burning sensation caused by bear spray.

Image: Melissa Lewis (Courtesy Melissa Lewis)
Image: Melissa Lewis (Courtesy Melissa Lewis)

“I have epilepsy. I dislocated my own jaw in a grand mal (seizure). And this is still the worst pain I’ve ever been in,” Lewis said.

The blast of spray hit the side of her face and covered her hair at that protest in mid-August. Then she made the mistake of removing her face mask, causing the chemicals to drip into her eyes. At the same time, Lewis said, the skin on her arms and legs felt like it was burning up.

In the wake of the incident, Lewis filed a lawsuit against the man she says attacked her — Alan Swinney, a self-described Proud Boys member who was captured on videos posted to social media spraying mace into the crowd.

Swinney was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with committing multiple offenses, including the unlawful use of mace, at two demonstrations in August, including the one where Lewis was sprayed.

His lawyer, Eric Wolfe, did not respond to a request for comment.

Lewis said she’s learned her lesson. Whenever she covers far-right rallies these days, she makes sure to protect herself from the threat of bear spray.

“No matter the weather, I’ll wear a raincoat and waterproof pants,” she said. “As I like to say, if it’s waterproof, it’s bear mace proof.”

Recommended Stories

  • Unruly passenger bites man’s ear, gets subdued with Benadryl on flight, SC cops say

    The plane was bound for Miami but landed in Charleston, South Carolina, according to authorities.

  • School employee in Harnett County charged with sexual contact with a child

    Cape Fear Christian Academy fired Tammy Moran on Friday. Moran had been the school’s chief finance officer.

  • A pelican was mutilated on a Florida Keys bridge. Police want help finding two men.

    Florida fish and wildlife police are looking for two men they say mutilated a pelican in the Florida Keys earlier this month.

  • The hottest-selling electric vehicle is not a Tesla anymore

    The hottest-selling electric vehicle on the planet isn't the Tesla Model 3 anymore. It was toppled in January by a pint-sized Chinese model called the Hong Guang Mini EV, reports China Daily.Details: The four-seat city cars are flying out of showrooms thanks mostly to their irresistible starting price: $4,500, writes China auto expert Michael Dunne, CEO of the advisory firm ZoZoGo. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Customers have purchased 200,000 Hong Guang Mini EVs since production began last summer. The success has surprised even its manufacturer, SGMW, a joint venture between General Motors, Shanghai Automotive Industry, and Wuling Motors. They had anticipated selling about 3,000 a month, but in January sales topped 36,000.It's tight for four, and clearly lags Tesla on battery range (105 miles) and performance (top speed is 62 mph). But its convenience and low price are appealing to Chinese consumers.Buyers are mostly younger women in smaller cities, and the company is now marketing them not as cars, but more like designer clothing, a Wuling executive tells China Daily.It has introduced fun new colors and also plans plans to unveil co-branded vehicles with big names like Disney and Nike.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Doctors describe campaign of sexual violence against women fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

    Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus. Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care. "The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide." BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.comMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

  • Coinbase Delays Highly Anticipated Direct Listing to April: Report

    No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the SEC has been reviewing the exchange's plan for a direct listing.

  • Judge rejects self-defense claim by Kendall man who killed neighbor in dog poop dispute

    Six years ago, a man named Omar Rodriguez — already notorious for tormenting residents in his Kendall neighborhood — was arrested for fatally shooting a neighbor after an argument over dog poop.

  • How common is COVID reinfection? People over 65 at much greater risk, study finds

    The study also found that protection against coronavirus reinfection lasts at least six months.

  • U.S. homelessness increased for 4th consecutive year

    Homelessness across the U.S. increased by 2.2% in 2020 compared to 2019, making it the fourth straight year that the nation's population of homeless people grew, according to a report released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.Why it matters: The uptick, based on a once-a-year count in January 2020, does not reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which unleashed financial pain on millions of people across the country and likely contributed to increased homelessness — especially in communities of color.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “The findings of the 2020 AHAR Part 1 Report are very troubling, even before you consider what COVID-19 has done to make the homelessness crisis worse,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement."Housing should be a right, not a privilege, and ensuring that every American has a safe, stable home is a national imperative," she added.By the numbers: On a single night in 2020, roughly more than 580,400 people experienced homelessness across the U.S. 61% stayed in shelters while the remaining 39% were in unsheltered locations, such as on the street or in abandoned buildings.The report also found that homelessness among families remained essentially the same compared to 2019 with fewer than 172,000 people in families with children experiencing homelessness. Homelessness among veterans did not improve either despite significant drops in the number of homeless vets in prior years. The 2.2% increase from 2019 represented 12,751 more people.The big picture: HUD said it would explore the pandemic's effect on homelessness in future reports.The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed this month includes $50 billion in essential housing and homelessness assistance, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise

    German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted soon, saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Monday to discuss whether to extend a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December. But coronavirus infections numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks.

  • Several Hawks staff, 14 players receive COVID-19 vaccines after win over Thunder

    The Hawks are the second team in the league to have players receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

  • SF officials address city's homelessness, drug abuse problem

    "There are fewer places to go to and there is less support being given." With reduced shelter beds and drop-in centers operating under limited COVID-hours and capacity, homeless are taking over the streets of San Francisco, impacting the lives and safety of residents.

  • Pompeo: Weakness begets war, China realizes Biden admin will be weak on China

    Former secretary of state on the message Biden is sending to the world on 'Hannity'

  • Austin on mission to deepen India-US ties, urged to raise Russia deal

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was urged by a senior U.S senator to convey Washington's opposition to India's proposed purchase of Russian air defence systems as he headed to New Delhi on Friday for talks aimed at deepening security ties. Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region. The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - held a first summit last week pledging to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and to cooperate on maritime and cyber security in the face of challenges from China.

  • Why Tensions on Vaccine Supplies Are Unlikely to Subside

    Despite rising tensions due to major supply chain problems in the manufacturing of Covid-19 shots, the vaccine nationalists aren’t where you expect them to be.

  • 3 Investing Lessons I Wish I'd Learned Sooner

    Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to generate wealth over the long term, but it can be confusing. When I was in my early 20s, investing in the stock market was the last thing on my mind. When I did have cash to spare, I had never even considered investing it or putting it into a retirement account.

  • EU Commission president calls for reciprocity on vaccine exports: newspaper

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a greater openness and reciprocity on vaccine exports, speaking in a newspaper interview about an ongoing row with Britain and the United States over vaccine deliveries. "I ask for greater openness as Europe is among the regions in the world that exports the most, but reciprocity is needed," she told Italian daily la Repubblica. She added that the European Union was in contact with the United Kingdom over vaccine exports but declined to give details of her talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors got the stimulus boost, but now face tax worries

    Investors are turning their attention to prospects that higher taxes could threaten the rally in U.S. stocks as President Joe Biden's administration moves forward with its agenda and seeks ways to pay for its spending plans. In recent days, investors have focused on a rise in bond yields that has pressured share prices, though indexes remain close to their record highs. Nevertheless, some worry that at least a partial rollback of the corporate tax cuts that fueled stock gains during the Trump era could eventually drag on equities, whose valuations have already grown rich by some measures.

  • 'This Is A Human Issue.' Daniel Dae Kim on Coming Together to Combat Bigotry

    Last March, during the onset of the pandemic, actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim was diagnosed with COVID-19. Now, a year later, Kim, a longtime advocate for diversity and representation, has become one of the most outspoken voices raising awareness of the surge in hate crimes against the Asian American community, using his platform to call for action and structural change. This week, following the shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight dead, including six Asian women, Kim testified before Congress about the urgency of addressing anti-Asian hate.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.