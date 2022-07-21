‘Unbelievable’: Family of man who died in suburban KC jail dispute police investigation

Family of a young man who died two months ago in Excelsior Springs police custody say they do not agree with the conclusion of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that his death was caused by a drug overdose.

Earlier this week the sheriff’s office capped off its weekslong investigation of the in-custody death of Benjamin E. Chase, who died on the afternoon of May 8. Authorities say they found “no crime had occurred” and agreed with the findings on a medical examiner’s report that the cause of death was “methamphetamine intoxication.”

But the family says they disagree with those conclusions, based in part on an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys that they say suggests Chase may have instead died of a medical issue related to the use of a police Taser during his arrest.

In a statement shared with The Star by Matthew Merryman, an attorney representing the family, they said they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome of the investigation.

“The conclusion that Benjamin died of an overdose 18 hours after being taken into custody is unbelievable and requires further investigation,” the statement said, also noting that this death occurred on Mother’s Day. “The family hopes that law enforcement will share all (investigative) materials so that the truth about Benjamin’s death can be discovered.”

“The family will endeavor to ensure Justice for Benjamin is obtained and that Black Lives Matter in Excelsior Springs,” they added.

Chase was booked into the jail on the evening of May 7 in connection with unlawful weapon use and illegal firearm possession, authorities have said. During his arrest, police say they pursued Chase on foot for a brief period before using a Taser to subdue him.

At the scene of his arrest, authorities say Chase was treated by emergency medical personnel and offered a choice to visit the hospital for a more thorough evaluation. But he declined that, authorities said, and was instead taken to the Excelsior Springs municipal lockup for holding.

Story continues

On the following day, authorities say Chase appeared to be fine in his cell and ate lunch around noon. Later, around 3 p.m., he was found unresponsive during a routine check of the holding cell and paramedics were called. He was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were asked to review the death at the request of Excelsior Springs police. During the review, deputies say they looked over videos and reports, including a toxicology analysis, and interviewed “everyone involved” with the case.

Following the conclusion of the investigation on Monday, Chase’s family says the legal team hopes to provide additional evidence to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to “ensure a proper investigation” and “that culpable parties are held responsible.”

The family is also considering taking the death to federal court through a wrongful death and civil rights violations lawsuit.