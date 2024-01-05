'Unbelievable:' Man shot, killed on train in Mount Shasta was traveling home for Christmas

Nicholas Detweiler Haritoudis was traveling home last month to see his mother and family for Christmas, but he never made it. Instead, law enforcement officers showed up at his mother's house in Sonoma County to inform her that her 32-year-old son had been killed in an officer-involved shooting on an Amtrak train in Mount Shasta.

"It's just unbelievable. Just absolutely unbelievable," his mother, Julia Detweiler said. "He's not homeless. He was a person. He's going to be well missed. I mean, he had love and support. Many people are hurting out there."

The California Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting. That agency has released few details about what led to the shooting and Detweiler Haritoudis' death.

Officials said the train was traveling south when there was an altercation on board near Mount Shasta. The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, after a Mount Shasta police officer boarded the Amtrak train on the railroad tracks off W. Lake Street, between Maple Street and Pine Street in Mount Shasta.

The Mount Shasta police officer who fired his gun during the incident was injured, along with another person on the train, officials have said. Citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, the AG's office has not said what led to the shooting.

Officials have not released the names of the officer involved or the identity of the other person injured in the incident.

Julia Detweiler said officials have not told her what happened the night her son was killed. But she said she wanted others to know about her son and his death.

"We want it known that he was basically an ordinary person and he loved to travel. His joy was to travel on Amtrak trains. It was a very important part of his life, and I don't know what transpired to bring this type of force onto the train," Julia Detweiler said.

Nicholas Detweiler Haritoudis celebrates the 1st birthday of his niece, Maia Haritoudis in March 2012. Nicholas Detweiler Haritoudis, 32, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Shasta early Christmas morning in 2023.

The night Detweiler Haritoudis was killed he was traveling from Klamath Falls, Oregon to Sonoma County, his mother said. Her son was disabled and suffered from mental health issues, she said.

"So I believe he might have been talking to himself and that disturbed society on the train, which I think led to a fall out," Julia Detweiler said.

Nicholas Detweiler Haritoudis' family has set up a Gofundme account to help pay for expenses to bring his body home and help pay for burial expenses, his mother said.

The Dec. 25 shooting of Detweiler Haritoudis was the second in less than two years involving Mount Shasta police and a person who appeared to be in emotional distress. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office reported that Mount Shasta police officers were involved in a shooting that left one person dead on March 11, 2022.

In that incident, Mount Shasta police and Siskiyou County sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic violence incident shortly before 10 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Sean Way just outside Mount Shasta.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man sitting in the backyard of the home holding a gun to his head, according to sheriff's officials. Officers tried to talk the man into setting down the gun, but he eventually pointed the gun at officers, who opened fire on him, officials said.

The wounded man was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta, where he was declared dead, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man shot on train in Mount Shasta was traveling home for Christmas