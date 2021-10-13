'It was unbelievable': Star Trek's Shatner becomes real life astronaut
Graphic explaining the different flight stages of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket
Graphic explaining the different flight stages of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket
NASA's Perseverance rover has only been on Mars for a relatively short amount of time, but the spacecraft is already revealing the watery secrets of the Red Planet's ancient past.Why it matters: Scientists have known at least some part of Mars was habitable billions of years ago, but this new data from Perseverance is allowing them to piece together more of the world's complex history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happe
When our sun enters its death throes in about 5 billion years, it will incinerate our planet and then dramatically collapse into a dead ember known as a white dwarf. But the fate of more distant planets, such as Jupiter or Saturn, is less clear. On Wednesday in the journal Nature, astronomers reported observing a tantalizing preview of our solar system’s afterlife: a Jupiter-size planet orbiting a white dwarf some 6,500 light years from here. Known as MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb, the planet occupies a co
"We've never seen anything like it," one astronomer said.
Hubble took pictures of the oldest galaxies it could – seen here – but the James Webb Space Telescope can go back much farther in time. NASASome have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit a
Watch the moment William Shatner experienced the "overview effect" - an overwhelming sense of awe, unity, and vulnerability that astronauts describe.
The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope reaches French Guiana to prepare for a December launch.
Soon-to-be astronaut William Shatner told CNN's Anderson Cooper that travelers can keep mementos they bring to space - but can't sell them.
“You never cease to amaze me,” Lauren Sánchez wrote in a social media tribute to Jeff Bezos hours before William Shatner’s historic space trip
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," finally made it to space. What does his Blue Origin flight mean for future space travel?
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday its newly formed advisory group on dangerous pathogens may be "our last chance" to determine the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and and urged China to provide data from early cases. The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories and has said no more visits are needed.
Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.
William Shatner is now a rocket man for real, and the 10-minute jaunt into space has given the actor/singer/Priceline.com (BKNG) pitchman a new perspective on life and death, as well as Earth and the universe at large. Shatner, 90, was over the moon after he fell back to Earth, and raved about his experience to Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. “Everybody in the world needs to do this,” Shatner said.
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasts into space aboard the aboard New Shepard, a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. (Oct 13)
Prehistoric European salt miners were previously thought to mostly subsist on gruel. The finding suggests they were far more sophisticated.
The photo, taken from the ISS, is rare because these events only last a few milliseconds and are difficult to catch on camera.
A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago. Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.
Tobacco seeds are found in an ancient Utah fireplace excavated by researchers into early Americans.
Shatner, aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, will become the oldest person to ever venture into space.
An image purporting to show a giant human skull continues to gain traction online, despite not being real. It's actually a dinosaur excavation.
National Institute on Aging, NIHAlzheimer’s has always been a poorly understood disease, and that’s raised huge challenges in finding viable treatments. Scientists are even exploring unorthodox options, like old drugs prescribed for very different conditions. They’ve found a very surprising candidate, in the form of a 50-year-old diuretic.On Monday, researchers showed that the drug bumetanide, normally used to manage fluid retention for conditions like hypertension, led to a reversal of Alzheime