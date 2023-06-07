‘Unbelievably loud’: Person found dead in explosion that rocked NH town, officials say

‘Unbelievably loud’: Person found dead in explosion that rocked NH town, officials say

One person was found dead at the scene of an “unbelievably loud” explosion that rocked a quiet neighborhood in New Hampshire on Tuesday, authorities announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to numerous reports of an explosion in the area of Pearson and Grapevine roads in Merrimack around 1:30 p.m. found evidence of a possible explosion, according to Merrimack police and fire officials.

As crews worked to secure the scene and surrounding areas, a body was found, officials said. The victim hasn’t been identified.

In a statement, officials said, “There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public.”

Bedford police, Nashua police, ATF, the FBI, a New Hampshire State Police explosive disposal unit, and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office assisted local authorities at the scene of the blast.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 showed the water in a neighborhood pool move from the force of the blast.

“Just inside the house and heard an unbelievably loud explosion, said Karyn Merriman, who lives nearby. “I screamed of course.”

The area was closed to the public for hours as crews collected evidence.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the blast remain unclear.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW