'Unbelievably tragic case': Trial begins for Bayou Blue woman accused of killing boyfriend

Testimony began today in the trial of a Bayou Blue woman accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during an argument.

Shanell Thompson, 32, is charged with the second-degree murder of 28-year-old St. Francisville resident Justin Nixon.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2018, detectives responded to a call that a man identified as Nixon had arrived at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma for treatment of a stab wound to the chest, authorities said. Nixon was then taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he died.

Detectives learned the stabbing occurred at Thompson’s home on Hummingbird Drive in Bayou Blue.

“This is an astonishingly simple and unbelievably tragic case,” Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix said during her opening statement in the trial. “Justin came down here to Lafourche to visit and she made sure that he never left.”

Though the single stab wound that claimed Nixon’s life was small, the blade plunged 9 inches into his chest and punctured his lung and major arteries, Hendrix said.

“Simply and sadly, Justin bled out,” she said. “The defendant had no marks, no scratches, no bruises of any kind. She had nothing except stories.”

Thompson’s attorney, John Thomas of New Orleans, argued his client was the victim of ongoing domestic abuse. Though Thompson originally admitted to stabbing Nixon in self-defense, she later said her brother was the one who committed the act.

“Shanell Thompson, like a lot of women of domestic violence, took the blame for things that weren’t her fault,” Thomas said. “Why would Shanell Thompson take the blame? Because she was beaten down and didn’t think her life was worth saving.”

On the night of the stabbing, Nixon became violent during an argument and began hitting and punching Thompson, Thomas said.

Several people were at the house during the time of the incident, including Thompson’s brother, who grabbed an oyster-shucking knife from the kitchen and plunged it into Nixon’s chest as he was attacking his sister, Thomas said.

Thompson’s brother, who is now in prison on an unrelated charge, then called 911 and alerted authorities about the stabbing, Thomas said.

Thomas said his client was not large or strong enough to inflict such a deep stab wound on Nixon.

“She’s not the one who did this,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Family members cleaned up the house and removed crucial evidence from the crime scene including the murder weapon, Thomas said.

“There was this concentrated effort by the people in the house to cover up what had happened,” he said.

Testimony continues Wednesday in the courtroom of state District Judge Marla Abel of Thibodaux.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Thompson faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

