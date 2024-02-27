Unborn baby, child and woman killed in collision with firetruck headed to fire, cops say

Two passengers died and a pregnant mother in her second trimester lost her baby in a car accident involving a fire truck, Oklahoma police said.

On Monday, Feb. 26, a Tulsa Fire Department truck was traveling westbound on its way to a structure fire when it collided with a vehicle carrying six passengers, according to a Feb. 27 Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

The vehicle turned southbound as the fire truck, with lights and sirens engaged, passed through an intersection, police said.

“The impact of the collision caused the car to careen off the road, tumble over, and come to rest on a utility pole,” authorities said.

“Just seeing the little toy dog, a stuffed dog laying in the middle of the street, and knowing the family had been trapped in the car and some had been thrown out; it was just very sad,” Charolette Lizar, a witness to the accident, told Tulsa’s KOTV.

The firefighters, uninjured, “immediately started to render life saving measures on the occupants of the car,” police said.

A 23-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died from their injuries at a hospital, and a 26-year-old pregnant passenger miscarried her baby, according to authorities.

Three other occupants — the 28-year-old driver, a 4-year-old girl, and 1.5-year-old boy — were hospitalized, police said.

No information about their conditions was available.

