Unborn baby dies in crash caused by men drag-racing in Mississippi, police say

Two 19-year-old men were drag-racing when one driver crashed into a pregnant woman’s car in Mississippi, police said.

The woman’s unborn child died in the collision in Oxford on March 6, the Oxford Police Department said.

After the crash, the woman was taken to a hospital, where her baby was pronounced dead, police said. Then she was flown to a medical center in Memphis, where she is currently in critical condition, police said.

Meko Lamar of Como was taken to a hospital for “moderate injuries” but has since been released, police said. He was charged with homicide of an unborn child and drag racing.

The other driver, Tyler Hammond of Como, fled the scene before he was arrested and was charged with drag racing and felony fleeing, police said.

Lamar’s bond was issued at $150,000. Hammond was issued a bond of $50,000, police said.

