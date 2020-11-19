Unbound Tech Ranked 465 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 194% Revenue Growth to Increased Momentum Across Financial Services Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech today announced it ranked 465 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Unbound Tech grew 194% during this period.

Unbound CEO, Prof. Yehuda Lindell, Attributes 194% Revenue Growth to Increased Momentum Across FinServ Industry

Unbound Tech's chief executive officer, Prof. Yehuda Lindell, credits the company's unprecedented revenue growth on their continued success within the financial services industry as well as increased adoption of their platform by enterprise clients, for the company's 194% revenue growth. He commented, "Being named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is a tremendous honor for our business and further bolsters our commitment in using the highest security standards and delivering value to global banks and enterprises worldwide."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Unbound Tech

In a world moving towards everything encrypted, signed, and authenticated, secure and operationally efficient, cryptographic infrastructure is an absolute must for enterprises. Unbound Tech's solutions leverage the latest in MPC technology and have been selected to secure many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. With a headquarters in New York and an international headquarters in Israel, Unbound Tech and its NextGen Key Orchestration Platform provides the cryptographic infrastructure to enable enterprises worldwide to easily secure and manage all their information and digital assets. Learn more at www.unboundtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

