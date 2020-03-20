Take it from 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star Ellie Kemper: Take it 10 seconds at a time (ABC News)

From an office assistant, to a sheltered bridesmaid, to a woman who escaped a bunker after being held hostage for 15 years, Ellie Kemper is no stranger to versatile roles.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Kemper talks about how despite a busy life as an actor and a mother, finding the time to focus on herself is becoming more important to her every day.

"Be sure to continue to carve out that time every day, even if it’s 10 minutes," Kemper said. "Whatever it is, just strike that healthy balance in your life."

Teamwork makes the dream work

Since she was young, Kemper learned to appreciate the value of teamwork. As a teen, she played a variety of sports, from field hockey, in which she was co-captain, to track.

"I’m so proud of the fact that I used to be a jock," she said. "I bring it up at like every opportunity, like, 'Well, when I played field hockey ... '"

Throughout her sports days, Kemper learned valuable lessons such as discipline and knowing that the physical challenge her body faced in each sport would eventually end.

"I think those are lessons that you take with you for the rest of your life."

Celebrate the moment.

PHOTO: Shown in a scene from the final episode of THE OFFICE are (l-r) Brian Baumgartner, Jake Lacy, Paul Lieberstein, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Leslie David Baker. (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kemper was cast as Erin Hannon on NBC’s "The Office" toward the end of season five. Prior to joining the show, she says she was a huge fan.

"It feels like I won the lottery to be any part of that. Especially because I was such a fan."

Kemper says being cast on the show was a special time in her life and, in true Erin fashion, she tells herself to celebrate every moment.

Your work should resonate with you

PHOTO: Pictured in a promotional still for the movie Bridesmaids are (l-r): Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, and Ellie Kemper. (Universal Pictures, © 2011 Universal Studios. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Throughout her acting career, Kemper has played many notable characters in addition to Erin on "The Office." In 2011, Kemper starred as Becca in "Bridesmaids."

"Bridesmaids" was written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Kemper says at the time, no one was making movies that would "set the world ablaze" with feminism and women being funny.

"Nobody knew exactly if it would resonate with people. Well, it did," she said.

She added that you can’t always be sure if something will be a hit so you should always just do the best work you can and then it should resonate personally with you.”

Kemper’s favorite scene? Despite her grandpa’s objections, the iconic food poisoning scene takes the cake. She said she’s always on board for that kind of humor.

"Just throwing up that day was fun because it was all vanilla pudding and [I] just got to eat pudding all day and then throw it up."

Take it 10 seconds at a time

PHOTO: In this scene from the tv show UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT, Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess are shown. (Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kemper starred as the title character in Netflix’s "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." In the show, Kemper’s character was kidnapped and held in an underground bunker for 15 years until she finally escaped.

Kemper says it was an inspiration to play Kimmy because she says she is braver and much more tenacious than she is.

"It sounds hokey, but I derived a lot of strength from her," she said.