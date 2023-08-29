UNC adds mental health resources after shooting on Chapel Hill campus. How to find help.

Jessica Banov
·2 min read
Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

A faculty member was fatally shot on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Monday, resulting in a three-hour lockdown that rattled a community in the second week of school.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools also were locked down on the first day of classes until police gave an all-clear message.

A suspect — a UNC graduate student — is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. Classes are canceled Tuesday.

There are mental health resources available to those needing someone to talk to.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) staff will talk with students on a walk-in basis at the Carolina Union Room 2420 and Student and Academic Services Building North, Room 1118, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a list of services in Chapel Hill, on the UNC campus and elsewhere.

Mental health resources at UNC-Chapel Hill

A full list of resources is at care.unc.edu/resources, via the Heels Care Network. That includes peer support resources like Peer2Peer student-led session as well as groups to help with specific needs.

If you’re not sure where to start, a self-screening tool can help point you in the right direction.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

UNC hotline

The university has opened a hotline for concerned parents, loved ones and community members who have questions. The number is 919-918-1999

Urgent support

  • Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988

  • Text START to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741

Don’t try to deal with mental health issues alone. Here’s where you can get help in NC

