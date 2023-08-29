UNC adds mental health resources after shooting on Chapel Hill campus. How to find help.

A faculty member was fatally shot on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Monday, resulting in a three-hour lockdown that rattled a community in the second week of school.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools also were locked down on the first day of classes until police gave an all-clear message.

A suspect — a UNC graduate student — is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. Classes are canceled Tuesday.

There are mental health resources available to those needing someone to talk to.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) staff will talk with students on a walk-in basis at the Carolina Union Room 2420 and Student and Academic Services Building North, Room 1118, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a list of services in Chapel Hill, on the UNC campus and elsewhere.

Mental health resources at UNC-Chapel Hill

A full list of resources is at care.unc.edu/resources, via the Heels Care Network. That includes peer support resources like Peer2Peer student-led session as well as groups to help with specific needs.

If you’re not sure where to start, a self-screening tool can help point you in the right direction.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

24/7 hotline at 919-966-3658

Faculty and staff can contact the University Employee Assistance Program (EAP) 24/7 at 877-314-5841. Information about times and locations will be sent directly to all employees. Support is free and confidential.

CAPS is on the third floor of Campus Health in the James A. Taylor Building at 320 Emergency Room Drive. The building is between Kenan Stadium and UNC Hospitals, just south of the Bell Tower Parking Deck.

UNC hotline

The university has opened a hotline for concerned parents, loved ones and community members who have questions. The number is 919-918-1999

Urgent support

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988





Text START to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741

