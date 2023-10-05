UNC Asheville becomes latest NC college to offer free tuition. See who qualifies.

Korie Dean
·2 min read
0
UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville will offer free tuition and fees to some in-state students beginning next fall, the university announced Thursday.

Through a new program, Access Asheville, the university will cover the full cost of tuition and fees for North Carolina students whose family income is $80,000 or less. The costs will be covered through scholarships and grants, the university said.

The UNC System lists in-state tuition at UNC Asheville as about $4,100 for the 2023-2024 academic year. Fees are more than $3,100. The university said the program would provide more than $7,400 in annual savings for qualifying students.

The program is “designed to make an exceptional, transformative education attainable for low- and middle-income North Carolinians,” the university said in a news release.

“This will provide an affordable path to pursue an undergraduate college degree for those who may have previously thought it would be out of reach financially,” UNC Asheville interim Chancellor Kimberly van Noort said in the release. “We are excited about the opportunity Access Asheville will create for more students who are ready to engage with the increasingly complex needs of our region, state and nation.”

The program will be available to first-year students and transferring undergraduates who enter the university in the fall 2024 semester. First-year students will be eligible to receive the aid for eight semesters. Transfer students will be eligible for seven semesters or until they complete their degree, whichever comes first.

The median household income in North Carolina is about $60,500, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Students will be required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order to verify their family income. They will also be required to verify their North Carolina residency status.

About 2,900 students attend UNC Asheville.

Other NC universities have announced similar efforts

The Access Asheville program makes UNC Asheville the latest North Carolina college to offer free tuition in recent months.

In June, Duke University announced it would begin offering free tuition this fall to students from North Carolina and South Carolina whose family income is $150,000 or less.

In July, following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down its race-conscious admissions program in a landmark ruling, UNC-Chapel Hill said it would “expand opportunity” to attend the university by offering free tuition to North Carolina students whose family income is $80,000 or less beginning next fall. The university expects between 150 and 200 students to benefit from the offer each year, and the effort will be funded using private money.

Tuition across the UNC System has been frozen for seven consecutive years, though fees can change from year to year. UNC System President Peter Hans announced last month that he would like the system to keep tuition flat for at least another year — but ideally for a full decade.

Recommended Stories

  • Hate scrubbing? These 15 cleaning products do the dirty work for you — and they're under $25

    Find a handheld electric scrubber that'll spare you some elbow grease, a set-it-and-forget-it shower spray and more.

  • 'I get more channels than ever': Break free from cable with this $16 TV antenna

    With a 330-mile range, this antenna can pick up cables — and it's 75% off. All you need is a clear sky.

  • Gradient raises $10M to let companies deploy and fine-tune multiple LLMs

    Gradient, a startup that allows developers to build and customize AI apps in the cloud using large language models (LLMs), today emerged from stealth with $10 million in funding led by Wing VC with participation from Mango Capital, Tokyo Black, The New Normal Fund, Secure Octane and Global Founders Capital. Chris Change, Gradient's CEO, co-founded the company alongside Mark Huang and Forrest Moret several months ago while working on AI products at Big Tech firms including Netflix, Splunk, and Google. The trio came to the realization that LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 could be transformative for the enterprise, but believed that getting the most out of LLMs would require creating a reliable way to add private, proprietary data to them.

  • Stocks fall as countdown to jobs report begins: Stock market news today

    US stocks were broadly flat after jobless claims data stayed low, signaling a healthy labor market.

  • 25+ best early October Prime Day deals — save up to 80% on Apple, Ninja and more

    With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • Hyundai EVs will support Tesla's NACS charging starting in Q4 2024

    Hyundai has reached a deal to adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard in North America starting in Q4 2024 in the US, with Canada to follow in the first half of 2025.

  • Google agrees to reform its data terms after German antitrust intervention

    Following preliminary objections over Google's data terms, set out back in January by Germany's antitrust watchdog, the tech giant has agreed to make changes that will give users a better choice over its use of their information, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said today. The commitments cover situations where Google would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources or cross-use these data in Google services that are provided separately, per the authority.

  • Observability platform Observe raises $50M in debt, launches gen AI features

    The observability market is forecasted to reach $2 billion by 2026, climbing from $278 million in 2022, according to 650 Group. A 2022 survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found that advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90%, keeping costs down to $2.5 million annually versus $23.8 million for observability "beginners." Observe, which develops software-as-a-service observability tools for storing, managing and analyzing machine-generated data and logs, has raised $50 million in convertible debt (i.e.

  • Consumer brand accelerator SuperOrdinary gets $58M Series B at $800M valuation

    The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of SuperOrdinary, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands the startup works with: Olaplex, Farmacy and Biossance, to name a few. The Los Angeles-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help American and European consumer brands scale on marketplaces like Amazon, sell through social commerce and break into the Chinese market. Investors in this round included Manzanita, Alliance Consumer Growth, Demira GateUpper90 and SuperOrdinary founder and CEO Julian Reis.

  • I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale —up to 70% off

    Save big on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.

  • The Apple Watch Series 8 falls to a new low of $225

    Amazon is having a sale on the Apple Watch Series 8 and thanks to a coupon, it's down to the lowest price we've seen to date.

  • Qakbot hackers are still spamming victims despite FBI takedown

    The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.

  • Indian fintech CRED's earnings surge 3.5x to $168 million

    CRED grew its operating revenue by a staggering 255% to $168.1 million in the financial year ending March as the fintech startup, which garners an unusually high level of attention, finds rising adoption of its lending and commerce offerings among India's affluent individuals. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup had a total income of about $50 million in the financial year ending March last year and $11.4 million in the prior year. CRED – which is backed by GIC, Tiger Global, Insight Partners, and Peak XV – said hiring and maintaining top talent remains a priority for the startup, something that has contributed to an increase in employee benefit expenses.

  • X cuts headlines from link previews as Musk wants users posting directly on the platform

    The move is part of Elon Musk's efforts to get users to post "long-form content" directly on the platform. When a user posted a chart from the report, Musk responded by saying that X's algorithm is designed to optimize time on the platform, so links don't get "as much attention." The move doesn't really come as a surprise given Musk posted about the change in August.

  • Union Square Ventures backs Indian EV infra startup Bolt.Earth in $20M funding

    Bolt.Earth, an Indian startup that offers charging infrastructure and software solutions for electric vehicles, has raised $20 million in a funding round to expand its presence within the South Asian nation and enter into new markets. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised fresh capital from its existing and new investors, including Union Square Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and ITIGO Funds, among others. Founded in 2017, Bolt.Earth offers its infrastructure and software solutions for two- and three-wheeler EVs.

  • Samsung's $30 Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives on October 11 with an all-new design

    Samsung has unveiled the SmartTag 2, an AirTag-like tracking device that's a successor to the original SmartTag released in 2021.

  • From 13-0 to 99 wins to 0-2: The 2023 Tampa Bay Rays were a good baseball team with a bad narrative arc

    There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.

  • Biden administration discharges another $9 billion in student loan debt

    President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.

  • X starts removing headlines from posted links

    The website formerly known as Twitter has started removing headlines and snippets from posted links, implementing a change Fortune reported in August.