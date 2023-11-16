UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz reportedly solo candidate for Michigan State University presidency, says he’s ‘weighing’ opportunity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz could be taking another job.

The State News, which is the newspaper at Michigan State University, is reporting that Guskiewicz is one of the two final candidates for university president. The publication also reported the other candidate, University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy, withdrew his name from consideration.

On Thursday morning, Guskiewicz released a statement:

“I am focused on serving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a special place I have lived, worked, and loved for 28 years. I am very proud of what our university accomplishes every day as one of the best public universities in the country. Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one, and we are weighing this one.”

CBS 17 reached out to Michigan State and UNC-Chapel Hill Wednesday night for confirmation and details. A spokesperson for UNC media relations simply said they “have no information to share at this time.”

The State News article does not say Guskiewicz has accepted the job. Neither he nor the other candidate responded to calls or emails for The State News story.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

