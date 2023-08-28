UNC-Chapel Hill campus on lockdown + What Charlotte can expect from Tropical Storm Idalia
1. UNC police seek person of interest after ‘armed & dangerous’ person reported on Chapel Hill campus
UNC-Chapel Hill and the surrounding area remain on lockdown while police search for an armed and dangerous person reported on or near campus this afternoon.
The university issued and Alert Carolina emergency message at 1:03 p.m. An update at 2:04 p.m. said the campus “remains on lockdown as the active assailant situation continues.”
“If you are off campus, stay away from campus,” the update warned.
Korie Dean continues to update this story.
2. Storms, heavy rains likely in Charlotte before Idalia landfall on Florida Gulf Coast
As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the U.S., severe weather is expected in the Charlotte area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane, is forecast to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast late Tuesday night.
Evan Moore on what Charlotte can expect from the impending weather.
3. ‘Devastating news.’ NC furniture maker abruptly shuts down, with hundreds out of work
Hundreds of workers just lost their jobs after a furniture company about an hour north of Charlotte closed abruptly over the weekend.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams workers were met with signs Saturday on the office door and a gate saying the Taylorsville plant was “unexpectedly” unable to continue business operations.
Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the company’s shutdown.
4. Charlotte office buildings abuzz over newest employees in effort to bring others back
Bees? Yes, bees!
Multiple companies here in Charlotte have put up beehives as corporate sustainability projects, and as an attraction to employees. SPX FLOW, an industrial manufacturing company, set up their two hives this summer.
Audrey Elsberry shares more on what’s got Charlotte buzzing.
