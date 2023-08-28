UNC-Chapel Hill campus on lockdown + What Charlotte can expect from Tropical Storm Idalia

Hey, everyone! Drew here.

Let’s get right to the news.

A screen grab from ABC11 shows a large presence of emergency vehicles on the UNC campus Monday afternoon after reports of an armed and dangerous suspect on campus.

UNC-Chapel Hill and the surrounding area remain on lockdown while police search for an armed and dangerous person reported on or near campus this afternoon.

The university issued and Alert Carolina emergency message at 1:03 p.m. An update at 2:04 p.m. said the campus “remains on lockdown as the active assailant situation continues.”

“If you are off campus, stay away from campus,” the update warned.

Korie Dean continues to update this story.

This graphic created by the National Weather Service/NCEP Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows the projected path. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the U.S., severe weather is expected in the Charlotte area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane, is forecast to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast late Tuesday night.

Evan Moore on what Charlotte can expect from the impending weather.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture maker in abruptly closed Taylorsville, Statesville and Hiddenite plants citing financial challenges.

Hundreds of workers just lost their jobs after a furniture company about an hour north of Charlotte closed abruptly over the weekend.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams workers were met with signs Saturday on the office door and a gate saying the Taylorsville plant was “unexpectedly” unable to continue business operations.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the company’s shutdown.

Scott Ross, local bee hobbyist, tends to SPX FLOW’s two beehives. His wife suggested putting hives at the company’s headquarters, and volunteered Ross for the role of beekeeper.

Bees? Yes, bees!

Multiple companies here in Charlotte have put up beehives as corporate sustainability projects, and as an attraction to employees. SPX FLOW, an industrial manufacturing company, set up their two hives this summer.

Audrey Elsberry shares more on what’s got Charlotte buzzing.

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Drew Nantais is a Senior Growth & Engagement Producer for the Charlotte Observer.