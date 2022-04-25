UNC-Chapel Hill chief fundraiser David Routh is stepping down from university giving

UNC-Chapel Hill’s vice chancellor for university development, who led the university through its historic $4.25 billion fundraising campaign, is stepping down.

David Routh has overseen UNC’s development office and fundraising efforts for nearly a decade and will officially resign in December, the university announced Monday.

University leaders recently boosted Routh’s pay by $225,000 to roughly $850,000 a year as an incentive to finish out the Campaign for Carolina that officially ends in 2022. The university surpassed its fundraising goal a year early, but Routh and his team are still working to raise $1 billion for students scholarships and meet the individual fundraising goals of every school and unit on campus.

UNC-CH Board of Trustees Chair Dave Boliek said Routh’s resignation is “not unexpected” as he’s been through the full length of a “highly-publicized and intensive fundraising campaign.” Boliek said it’s not unusual for the development director to move on after that and he wished Routh well in his future endeavors.

Part-time consulting effort

Routh seemed to be approaching the transition out of university giving when he took a second job last summer as an advisor to a Charlotte investment firm with political and university connections. The university allowed him to work part-time as a consultant to New Republic Partners but Routh dropped that job after The News & Observer reported on the potential conflicts it presented.

Routh also launched a controversial investigation into the “leak of confidential donor information” related to the contract between Walter Hussman and the journalism school that now bears his name. The N&O published a story outlining the financial details of Hussman’s donor agreement, a document that UNC-CH refused to release but legal experts argue should be a public record.

David Routh, Vice Chancellor for University Development addresses the UNC Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C.

In addition to his role as vice chancellor, Routh serves as the chief executive of the UNC-Chapel Hill Foundation Inc., a nonprofit corporation that receives money from donors on behalf of the university. He’s also the secretary on the board of directors of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Foundation Investment Fund Inc., which invests the university’s long-term assets.

Carolina First Campaign

Before becoming a vice chancellor, Routh served as the university’s director of gift planning and a managing director for U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management.

As Carolina’s director of gift planning, Routh helped facilitate the Carolina First Campaign that raised a record $2.38 billion over eight years. He has been vice chair of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Board of Visitors and chair of its Capital Campaign Planning Committee. He previously served as a board member and committee chair for the UNC Parents Council.

Routh graduated from UNC-CH in 1982 with bachelor’s degrees in economics and religious studies. He lives in Chapel Hill with his wife, Jenny, a Carolina alumna. Their daughters also graduated from Carolina and their son-in-law Amir Barzin, a family medicine physician and UNC-CH professor, leads the university’s COVID-19 testing program and advises the university on its pandemic response.