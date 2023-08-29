UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in shooting

STORY: "This afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. UNC police were notified of shots being fired in Caudill Laboratories on our campus. The suspect was eventually apprehended and is now in custody. I'm grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting. This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community," the institution's chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz, said in a statement.

Police issued an "all clear" for the campus around two hours later and said there was no further immediate threat. During the stand-off, there was heavy police presence around the campus, media footage from the scene showed.

Police had earlier released the male suspect's image on X, formerly called Twitter, when he was not yet in custody and described him as a "person of interest in today's armed and dangerous person situation."

"It is too early in this investigation to know a motive for the shooting. We will be working with all the law enforcement agencies you see represented here to uncover every fact available," said the university's chief of police, Brian James.

Authorities did not reveal the identities of the deceased faculty member and the suspect.

The university has a student population of about 32,000, along with about 4,100 faculty and 9,000 staff members.