UNC Charlotte student carjacked in parking lot, suspect arrested, police say

Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing a student’s car at gunpoint in a UNC Charlotte parking lot, campus officials said Friday.

The student was carjacked by a man brandishing a pistol with camouflage markings about 2 p.m. Thursday in Lot 5, officials said. That’s near the intersection of Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road on the perimeter of the campus, according to a UNC Charlotte alert. The student wasn’t hurt, officials said.

The assailant drove from the campus via Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to the alert.

The notification urged anyone with information about the case to call the UNC Charlotte Police Department at 704-687-2200.

About 8:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and a man inside.

Mark Jordan Williams II was arrested, charged and jailed on six felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm on a campus, police said. More charges are pending, according to the alert. Williams remained jailed Friday.

Police returned the vehicle to the student, campus officials said.