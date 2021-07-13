UNC faculty chair calls emergency meeting over potential efforts to remove chancellor

UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency faculty meeting Tuesday because she’s concerned that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are moving to replace Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“This would be an absolute disaster for our campus to have a change in leadership right now,” Chapman said.

The Faculty Council will hold an emergency virtual meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss “University administration and governance,” the university announced Tuesday evening. Some of this meeting may be held in closed session.

Only the UNC System President, Peter Hans, and the UNC System Board of Governors have the authority to remove Guskiewicz as chancellor.

A new set of members of the UNC-CH Board of Trustees are meeting Wednesday and Thursday and Chapman fears they’re likely going to discuss the idea of getting rid of Guskiewicz, possibly behind closed doors. She said they could advise Hans to make that move.

Chapman declined to say who informed her of the efforts to remove Guskiewicz.

One of the reasons people are upset with Guskiewicz is because he supported the hire of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones behind the scenes and publicly expressed disappointment when she wasn’t originally given tenure, according to Chapman.

Chapman said she feels it’s her duty to let faculty know that this is brewing. She said removing Guskiewicz as chancellor would be a “threat to the well-being of our campus,” particularly at a time when the university is also searching for a new provost.

The UNC System also adopted new rules that give the president more power to decide who is hired as chancellor at each campus. Faculty across the system have argued against that policy change saying it was a “power grab” that diminishes the input from campus constituents.

That policy has not been in effect for any recent chancellor search. However, some students, faculty and alumni at Fayetteville State University alleged that Chancellor Darrell Allison was hand-picked by Hans and the Board of Governors.