UNC faculty member killed in shooting on campus, suspect in custody

A faculty member at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill was shot and killed in a campus building, prompting a multi-hour lockdown on campus, officials said Monday.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., more than an hour after police reported an armed and dangerous person near the campus, UNC Police Chief Brian James said in a press conference Monday.

“This loss is devastating and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement.

No further information on the faculty member was released as authorities notified the victim’s next of kin, Guskiewicz said.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name and formal charges have not yet been filed, James said. He said a motive is currently unknown and it is unclear if the suspect knew the victim.

James confirmed the shooting took place in Caudill Laboratories, which is currently closed while evidence is processed.

James said no other injuries or deaths were reported.

UNC police first issued an alert around 1 p.m. reporting an armed and dangerous person near campus, urging people to go inside and avoid windows.

Police later released a photo of the person of interest and warned people to keep their distance and to call 911 if they see them.

In a separate alert just after 2 p.m. students were told the shelter-in-place was still active.

James said the suspect was arrested shortly after 2:30 p.m., though the lockdown remained while authorities searched for the weapon. James said the weapon has not been recovered at this time.

Guskiewicz said police issued an all-clear to campus around 4:15 p.m, adding there is no longer an immediate threat to the community.

Earlier Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said his office was in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC.

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” Cooper wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro City school district also locked down its schools for several hours as a precaution.

The Associated Press contributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.