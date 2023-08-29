UNC grad student charged with murder in fatal shooting of professor

Stephen Smith
·1 min read
0
UNC grad student charged with murder in fatal shooting of professor

A graduate student at the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill was charged with murder Tuesday morning in the shooting death of a faculty member.

Tailei Qi was officially charged with first-degree murder and booked at the Orange County Detention Center, jail records show. CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reported that Qi, a graduate student, was also charged with having a weapon on educational property.

Tailei Qi / Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office
Tailei Qi / Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

UNC Police received a 911 call about shots fired at the Caudill Labs building on campus, UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference Monday evening. The building, close to the center of campus, houses a chemistry department.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a teacher had been shot and killed. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police have not revealed a possible motive.

"To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why and even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today. Why today, why at all?" James said Monday. "And we want to learn from this incident and we will certainly work to do our best to ensure that this never happens again on the UNC campus."

After the suspect was apprehended, a campus-wide lockdown that had been prompted by the shooting remained in place while police confirmed the suspect's identity and conducted a search for the weapon, James said.

Classes are canceled Tuesday, and non-mandatory operations are suspended, the university said in a campus alert.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Gina Martinez contributed to this report.

Exclusive back to school discounts on CBS Mornings Deals

Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison talk new kids book "Hair Love ABCs"

18-year-old advocate Luc Swensson on improving youth mental health

Recommended Stories

  • Trump wants his mug shot to be a badge of honor. Will it help him or haunt him?

    The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.

  • YouTube is giving creators violating policies a way to wipe out their warnings

    YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.

  • Snapchat launches a new AI selfie feature called 'Dreams'

    Snapchat is launching a new generative AI feature called "Dreams" that allows users to create fantastical images of themselves in different scenarios, such as a mermaid in a deep-seascape or a renaissance era royal. The official roll out comes a week after TechCrunch reported that Snapchat was gearing up to launch the feature. Dreams is first available starting slowly in Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to all users globally over the next few weeks, Snapchat says.

  • Amazon acquires Fig, a startup building autocomplete for the command line

    Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Biden Administration targets drugs from J&J, Merck for controversial Medicare price negotiations

    The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Allseated, a virtual venue tour and event planning platform, raises $20M

    Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in a debt round of funding*. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May, however alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up, or how it will be funded.

  • 3M's legal troubles aren't over despite $18.5 billion in settlements

    The conglomerate on Tuesday announced a new settlement that would resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging earplugs caused hearing loss.

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • Stocks rise after job openings fall to lowest since March 2021: Stock market news today

    Investors are sifting through fresh economic data as the debate over recession continues

  • Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin is now a distant memory

    Foxconn is selling two buildings in Wisconsin, which have remained mostly empty since they were originally purchased for its plans to bring production to the US.

  • Max will stream 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' and other AMC+ shows

    Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.

  • SMU's Hail Mary to play big-time football again

    The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?

  • Mercedes to open first charging hubs in Atlanta, China, Germany

    Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.

  • Google's new sustainability APIs can estimate solar, pollutant and pollen production

    Google will officially unveil a trio of new sustainability APIs for business at the Cloud Next conference tomorrow, learn more about them today.

  • Hurricane Idalia: Here's what to do when you're told to evacuate

    Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.

  • Trump legal brief: Judge further complicates Trump's presidential bid with March 4 trial date in Jan. 6 case

    U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.

  • Survey finds relatively few Americans actually use (or fear) ChatGPT

    Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it. More people reported using it for "entertainment" or "to learn something" than for work, which tracks with the anecdotal evidence of people trying the chatbot out now and then or using it casually to sum up some unfamiliar field.

  • Where does the ‘Someone cooked here’ audio come from?

    What does it mean to 'cook'?