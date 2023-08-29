UNC grad student charged with murder of professor will not face possible death penalty

The graduate student accused of fatally shooting a UNC professor on campus Monday will be held in jail without bail, a judge ruled Tuesday, and the district attorney will not seek the death penalty.

Tailei Qi entered the courtroom at the Orange County Courthouse in an orange jail jumpsuit and chains around his wrists and waist. He glanced around the room and looked at the wall of cameras recording the hearing from the far side of the room.

Qi, 34, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of associate professor Zijie Yan, and with possessing a 9 mm pistol on educational property.

District Attorney Jeff Nieman said an eyewitness led law enforcement officers to Qi in a neighborhood off campus.

“This has been the definition of a cooperative investigation,” he added after officials noted Monday night that Chapel Hill police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol and FBI were all assisting UNC Police in the investigation.

Nieman said he will not seek the death penalty against Qi.

He ran for district attorney two years ago, stating then that he would not seek the death penalty as Orange County’ top prosecutor.

The death penalty is cruel, racist, expensive and is not a deterrent, he wrote then. It is also “the only punishment we can’t undo,” he added.

Although the death penalty still exists in North Carolina, no one has been executed by the state since 2006 due to state law requiring a licensed medical professional to administer lethal injections. Many major medical institutions, including the American Medical Association, deem the practice unethical for physicians to participate in.

As criminal proceedings progress, plea agreements can be reached with the district attorney’s office. In some cases, defendants can avoid a jury trial by pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Timeline of UNC shooting

UNC Police received a 911 call reporting shots fired inside Caudill Labs on South Road at 1:02 p.m.

The university sounded campus alarms and issued an Alert Carolina message about an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus” at 1:03 p.m.

When police arrived at the labs, they found the faculty member who had been shot, James said.

People on campus were urged to shelter in place, with many huddling in bathrooms and barricading themselves in buildings throughout the afternoon.

An update at 2:24 p.m. said the campus remained on lockdown as the “active assailant situation” continued.

At 2:35 p.m. UNC Police released a photo of a “person of interest” they said was wanted in the investigation.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m. off campus, the university said. WRAL reported the suspect was arrested on Williams Circle, located in a neighborhood just under 2 miles from the scene of the shooting.

Police have not yet found a weapon, James said during a news conference Monday evening at the Carolina Inn.

On campus, more than a dozen FBI agents entered Caudill.