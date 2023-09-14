UNC lockdown and my daughter’s new light-up shoes opened my eyes on gun violence | Opinion

On Sept. 13, UNC-Chapel Hill again went into lockdown for an armed and dangerous shooter. It was almost 16 days to the minute after a similar lockdown after the shooting death of professor Zijie Yan on campus.

After Wednesday’s lockdown ended, I returned to my home about 10 miles south of the university and was greeted at the door by my kindergartner: “Look at my shoes, Daddy!” My daughter jumped and, when she landed, bright lights flashed on her shoes. She beamed at me, and I tried to hide the sinking feeling in my stomach. Earlier that week, I had read a warning against sending children to school with these types of shoes, for the lights might attract the attention of a shooter in a darkened classroom.

I didn’t sleep that night, pondering how I would tell my daughter that I didn’t want her to wear her new shoes to school. And that’s not all I worried about.

Andrew Taylor-Troutman

After an incident of gun violence, I often think of the satirical newspaper, The Onion, and its May 25 headline: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” The article then quotes fictional people saying we are “helpless” to prevent mass shootings.

The facts are that more Americans die of firearm-related causes than do residents of any other high-income country. According to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, in the eight years between 2015 and 2022, over 19,000 people in the U.S. were shot and killed or wounded a mass shooting.

Here in North Carolina, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens. And gun-related deaths were the single biggest contributor to the state’s child mortality rate, rising by 11% from 2019 to 2021 — the largest spike in 50 years.

I hear elected officials claim that criminals with intent to do harm will get their hands on guns regardless of things like background checks and required permits. Let’s note that “laws don’t matter” is an ironic argument for our state legislators to make.

Laws can reduce gun violence. Volunteering in the community can also help. In addition to preventative measures for common-sense gun control, we can also fund proactive solutions, like mental health care. The lack of service providers is appalling.

Furthermore, you and I don’t have to be a licensed clinical professional to reach out in our communities in positive ways. We can make a difference through after-school and tutoring programs, mentoring opportunities and many other volunteer programs. I prohibit my daughter from wearing certain shoes for her safety and do all I can to keep my children safe. What am I doing to provide assistance and be a good role model for other children?

Gun violence is a public health crisis of the past 50 years. Yet before that, millions of Americans were terrorized because of the color of their skin. I meet regularly with a group of Black elders, men and women who have seen great suffering and not lost hope. They repeat a Bible verse to me, which I offer as inspiration for all of us: “Do not be weary in well-doing.”

There are ways to prevent gun violence. Let’s get to work.

Andrew Taylor-Troutman is pastor of Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill.