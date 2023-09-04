UNC shooting; trooper shoots man in Raleigh, 3 dead in Durham: Triangle homicide tracker

Five people were killed in separate homicides in the Triangle last week.

One of the killings, the on-campus shooting of UNC-Chapel Hill professor Zijie Yan on Monday afternoon, made national news when the university locked down the campus for three hours as police searched for the suspect.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot and learn the basic details. With the database, you will be able to search on incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Aug. 28 - Sep. 4.

UNC Chapel Hill shooting

Date: Aug. 28

Victim: Zijie Yan

Age: NA

Location: Caudill Laboratories on South Road at UNC-Chapel Hill

Arrest: UNC police have charged graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, with murder

What we know:

Physics professor Zijie Yan was fatally shot in the Caudill Labs building by graduate student Tailie Qi at 1:02 p.m., according to police. Qi was charged with first-degree murder and with possessing a 9 mm pistol on educational property.

Police have not found the gun and could not confirm how many shots were fired.

Qi was found in a neighborhood off campus after eyewitnesses called 911. Orange County District Attorney Jeff Neiman said he would not seek the death penalty.

Raleigh homicides

Date: Sept. 1

Victim: David Millette

Age: 27

Location: 500 block of Glenwood Avenue

Arrest: Raleigh police have charged Tyrell Jarue Moore, 23, with murder

What we know:

On Aug. 26, shortly after 2 a.m., David Millette was punched, fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, according to news partner ABC11. He died Friday.

Millette was the general manager, operating partner, and part owner of Midwood Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant in Raleigh that called Millette’s death a “senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information about the incident on Aug. 26 is asked to contact Raleigh police at 919-996-1193.

Date: Sep. 1

Victim: Jaylen Latrelle Routt

Age: 20

Location: Intersection of East and Branch streets.

Arrest: None

What we know:

A state trooper fatally shot Jaylen Latrelle Routt of Fayetteville after he allegedly fired at officers trying to pull him over after he was clocked traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone in Johnston County.

Routt, 20, allegedly fled west on Interstate 40 before exiting onto Hammond Road and crashing in a grassy lot at the intersection of East and Branch streets.

Troopers exchanged gunfire with him after he got out of the car, the State Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Harrison Nazal of Johnston County shot Routt, who died from his injuries at a WakeMed hospital.

Nazal is on administrative duty while the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the incident.

Durham homicides

Date: Aug. 31

Victims: Robert Terrell

Ages: 45

Locations: Intersection of Holloway Street and Brye Street

Arrest: None

What we know:

Two men were killed within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon (See next entry).

In the first shooting around 4:50 p.m. on Holloway Street, officers found Robert Terrell, 45, fatally shot on the sidewalk.

Police said it’s too soon to tell whether the two shootings are connected.

Date: Aug. 31

Victims: Devin Rogers

Ages: 22

Locations: 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard

Arrest: None

What we know:

Two men and one male juvenile were shot in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard late Thursday afternoon.

Devin Rogers, 22, of Burlington, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The other man, whose name was not released, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the juvenile is recovering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Date: Sept. 2

Victim: Unidentified

Age: Not available

Location: Mallard Avenue and Neville Street

Arrest: None

What we know:

Durham police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering a gunshot wound between Mallard Avenue and Neville Street. The area is off North Elizabeth Street near downtown Durham.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and as of Monday morning, Durham police have not identified the man.

Wake County homicides

There were no new homicides reported outside Raleigh in Wake County from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

Orange County homicides

There were no new homicides reported in Orange County from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.